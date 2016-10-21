Does Joe Biden want to fight Donald Trump?

Story highlights The remarks came during a riff on Trump's recently surfaced 2005 comments

Biden said he wished he could take the Republican nominee "behind the gym"

Washington (CNN) Vice President Joe Biden didn't pull any punches Friday when he appeared to suggest he wants to fight Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, saying he wished he could take Trump "behind the gym."

The remarks, made during a campaign stop on behalf of Hillary Clinton in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, came during a riff on Trump's recently surfaced 2005 comments in which he bragged about being able to grope women and get away with it.

"What he said he did and does is the textbook definition of sexual assault," Biden said. "And think about this: It's more than that. He said that 'Because I'm famous, because I'm a star, because I'm a billionaire, I can do things other people can't.' What a disgusting assertion for anyone to make."

Biden continued: "The press always ask me, 'Don't I wish I were debating him?' No, I wish we were in high school -- I could take him behind the gym. That's what I wish."

Read More