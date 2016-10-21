Breaking News

Does Joe Biden want to fight Donald Trump?

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 4:42 PM ET, Fri October 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

joe biden pennsylvania hillary clinton rally take trump behind gym sot_00001629
joe biden pennsylvania hillary clinton rally take trump behind gym sot_00001629

    JUST WATCHED

    Joe Biden: I wish I could take Trump behind the gym

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Joe Biden: I wish I could take Trump behind the gym 01:02

Story highlights

  • The remarks came during a riff on Trump's recently surfaced 2005 comments
  • Biden said he wished he could take the Republican nominee "behind the gym"

Washington (CNN)Vice President Joe Biden didn't pull any punches Friday when he appeared to suggest he wants to fight Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, saying he wished he could take Trump "behind the gym."

The remarks, made during a campaign stop on behalf of Hillary Clinton in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, came during a riff on Trump's recently surfaced 2005 comments in which he bragged about being able to grope women and get away with it.
    McMullin surge threatens to squeeze Trump's already narrow path to victory
    "What he said he did and does is the textbook definition of sexual assault," Biden said. "And think about this: It's more than that. He said that 'Because I'm famous, because I'm a star, because I'm a billionaire, I can do things other people can't.' What a disgusting assertion for anyone to make."
    Biden continued: "The press always ask me, 'Don't I wish I were debating him?' No, I wish we were in high school -- I could take him behind the gym. That's what I wish."
    Read More
    The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Biden's remarks.
    This isn't the first time Biden has slammed Trump's hot mic conversation. In Nevada last week, Biden, who has been outspoken about preventing sexual assault on university campuses, reiterated his claims that Trump's remarks are the "textbook definition of sexual assault."
    He added that the Republican presidential nominee's comments are "not inconsistent with the way in which he's abused power all along."

    CNN's Allie Malloy contributed to this report.