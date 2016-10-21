Breaking News

Poll: Israelis strongly favor Clinton over Trump

By Oren Liebermann, CNN

Updated 6:13 AM ET, Fri October 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Then-U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on November 21, 2012.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Clinton had joined international efforts to broker a ceasefire amid Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket attacks.
Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
Then-U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on November 21, 2012.

Clinton had joined international efforts to broker a ceasefire amid Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket attacks.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Netanyahu meets with Clinton in Jerusalem on July 16, 2012. Clinton was there to discuss diplomacy with Iran, Syria and Egypt in addition to peace talks regarding the Middle East.
Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu meets with Clinton in Jerusalem on July 16, 2012. Clinton was there to discuss diplomacy with Iran, Syria and Egypt in addition to peace talks regarding the Middle East.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Netanyahu and Clinton speak with the media prior to a meeting in New York on November 11, 2010. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Clinton vowed to find a &quot;way forward&quot; on the stalled Middle East peace process as they began their meeting.
Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu and Clinton speak with the media prior to a meeting in New York on November 11, 2010.

Clinton vowed to find a "way forward" on the stalled Middle East peace process as they began their meeting.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Clinton, Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meet at Netanyahu&#39;s residence in Jerusalem on September 15, 2010. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Netanyahu and Abbas were deadlocked in peace negotiations over Israeli settlement building.
Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
Clinton, Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meet at Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on September 15, 2010.

Netanyahu and Abbas were deadlocked in peace negotiations over Israeli settlement building.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Clinton meets with Netanyahu at his residence in Jerusalem on September 15, 2010, as part of her talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.
Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
Clinton meets with Netanyahu at his residence in Jerusalem on September 15, 2010, as part of her talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Clinton and Netanyahu greet each other in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on September 14, 2010, during a second round of Middle East peace talks.
Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
Clinton and Netanyahu greet each other in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on September 14, 2010, during a second round of Middle East peace talks.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Clinton shakes hands with Netanyahu alongside Abbas and U.S. envoy George Mitchell at the U.S. State Department in Washington on September 2, 2010.
Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
Clinton shakes hands with Netanyahu alongside Abbas and U.S. envoy George Mitchell at the U.S. State Department in Washington on September 2, 2010.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Clinton speaks with Netanyahu alongside Abbas as she hosts peace negotiations at the U.S. State Department on September 2, 2010.
Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
Clinton speaks with Netanyahu alongside Abbas as she hosts peace negotiations at the U.S. State Department on September 2, 2010.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Clinton gestures during a joint news conference with Netanyahu in Jerusalem on October 31, 2009.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Clinton hailed Netanyahu&#39;s stance on West Bank settlements as &quot;unprecedented.&quot;
Photos: Hillary Clinton and Benjamin Netanyahu
Clinton gestures during a joint news conference with Netanyahu in Jerusalem on October 31, 2009.

Clinton hailed Netanyahu's stance on West Bank settlements as "unprecedented."
Hide Caption
9 of 9
netanyahu clinton 15netanyahu clinton 14netanyahu clinton 11netanyahu clinton 8netanyahu clinton 7netanyahu clinton 9netanyahu clinton 6netanyahu clinton 10netanyahu clinton 4

Story highlights

  • The findings run counter to a recent trend
  • Israelis believe Clinton would put more pressure on them for peace talks

Jerusalem (CNN)Almost twice as many Israelis prefer Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump, bucking the recent trend of Republican presidential candidates winning more support than Democrats, according to a new poll.

When asked which candidate they preferred, 42% of Israelis said Clinton, compared with 24% who cited Trump, a survey from the Israel Democracy Institute found. Another 13% said the candidates are the same from Israel's perspective.
    The poll results represent a change from recent cycles in which Israelis have favored GOP candidates.
    In fact, Israelis haven't preferred a Democrat in the White House since 2000, said Shmuel Rosner, author of "The Jewish Vote: Obama vs. Romney: A Voter's Guide."
    "Clinton is a well-known commodity in Israel. Bill Clinton, up until today, according to several polls, is considered by Israelis to be the most friendly US president ever towards Israel," Rosner said.
    Read More
    "So they (pollsters) say the name Clinton and it rings familiar," he added. "They assume that if Bill Clinton was such a friendly president to Israel, then his wife must be friendly as well."
    The survey included Arab-Israelis and found the percentage who favor Trump is much lower than among Jewish Israelis. Only 11% of the Arabs surveyed believe he would be preferable, compared with 27% of Jews.
    RELATED: Trump finds corner of support in Israel
    Trump has had problems attracting the Jewish vote in the US after claims of anti-Semitic themes in various tweets and the backing he's received from the former head of the KKK, David Duke, and the American Nazi Party. A report this week by the Anti-Defamation League also found nearly 20,000 anti-Semitic tweets have been directed at more than 800 journalists since the campaign began, often because those journalists voiced critical opinions about Trump.
    Rosner said "predictability" is a key factor for why Israelis prefer Clinton.
    "Predictability is an essential quality of a US presidential candidate," he said. "(Israelis) would like to know that the president is going to follow pretty much mainstream, friendly policy toward Israel. In Trump, they see an unpredictable future president -- someone who they cannot be sure will be friendly towards Israel as previous presidents. In the choice between reliability and opportunity, Israelis will go for reliability."
    Israelis prefer Clinton even though they believe she will put more pressure on the Israeli government, according to the Democracy Institute poll.
    When asked which candidate would more heavily pressure the Israeli government to renew peace talks with the Palestinians, 57% said Clinton, while only 7% believed Trump would lean more on the Israeli government.
    "The evaluation that she will pressure Israel can be interpreted two ways: The one is positive from the left and center from those that want pressure to be exerted on Israel," said Tamar Hermann, senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute and academic director of the Gutmann Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research. "The second, from the right, is from those that are afraid of this pressure."
    Rosner added, "There are quite a few Israelis who do not support the current policies of the government, and for them, some American pressure on the government does not seem a terrible idea. As for the voters of the (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu coalition ... they prefer the known path of some pressure on Israel than the unknown path" of Trump.
    RELATED: Trump supporters open West Bank office
    Israel has 200,000 eligible American voters, according to the non-partisan organization IVoteIsrael, which registers American Israelis to vote.
    The survey, conducted between October 5-9, included a total of 600 Israeli and Arab-Israeli respondents over the age of 18. The survey did not differentiate between Israelis, who cannot vote in the US election, and American-Israelis, who can vote. The margin of error is +/-4.1%.