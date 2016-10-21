Clinton: We know 'the difference between leadership and dictatorship'

Story highlights Trump has baffled even fellow Republicans with his continued insistence that the election is "rigged"

Clinton's campaign event in Cleveland marks the beginning of a ramped up campaign schedule

Cleveland (CNN) Hillary Clinton launched what is expected to be a whirlwind, final stretch of her 2016 campaign on Friday by taking a victory lap in the battleground state of Ohio.

Two days after she faced off on the debate stage against Donald Trump for the last time, Clinton reminded voters of her opponent's outlandish comments about the results of the election that have drawn widespread scorn.

"On Wednesday night, Donald Trump did something no other presidential nominee has ever done. He refused to say he would respect the results of this election," Clinton said at a campaign rally in Cleveland. "Now, make no mistake, by doing that he is threatening our democracy."

For dramatic emphasis, Clinton added: "We know in our country, the difference between leadership and dictatorship."

Trump has baffled even fellow Republicans with his continued insistence that the election is "rigged" -- rhetoric that calls into question a cornerstone of American democracy. But rather than rescind those remarks on the debate stage in Las Vegas Wednesday night, Trump only doubled down.

Read More