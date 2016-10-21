GOP congressman on Clinton: 'A lady needs to be told when she's being nasty'

Story highlights "I think sometimes a lady needs to be told when she's being nasty," Rep. Brian Babin.

"I think she's done some nasty things," Babin added of Clinton.

(CNN) Republican Rep. Brian Babin on Thursday defended Donald Trump calling Hillary Clinton "a nasty woman" at the final presidential debate, saying "sometimes a lady needs to be told when she's being nasty."

Near the end of the debate Wednesday, Trump called Clinton "such a nasty woman" while she was answering a question on Social Security and Medicare. Trump's comment elicited a strong rebuke online, where the #nastywoman went viral.

Appearing on the " Alan Colmes Show " on Thursday evening, Babin, a Trump supporter, was asked if he thought Trump's comment was appropriate.

"You know what, she's saying some nasty things," the Texas congressman answered.

Colmes asked again if the comment was appropriate, to which Babin responded, "Well, I'm a genteel Southerner, Alan."

