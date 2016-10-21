Why women should stay engaged with social media

Story highlights The truth is, social media is the best thing ever to happen to politics and journalism

For me personally, I've discovered it's been a place to shed light on a topic

During the 1972 election, Timothy Crouse penned "The Boys on the Bus" -- a book that introduced us to the gritty (mostly male) journalists on the campaign trail. Over four decades later, the daily grind of election may be the same, but the faces have certainly changed.

Meet CNN's "Girls on the Bus."

(CNN) Social media gets a bad rap.

Sure, it's become a place -- particularly this election cycle -- where on any day, someone calls me a "whore," a sellout, or worse. It's a place where trolls try to bait me into insignificant arguments and where conspiracy theorists call me a fraud for failing to report the "real" reason Donald Trump groped those women: Carlos Slim, of course.

It gets worse. The ugly underbelly of the alt-right movement, to which Trump has given legitimacy, has been exposed as it has turned to social media to spread anti-Semitic, racist and sexist propaganda. No fan of censorship, I have nonetheless taken to blocking anyone on Twitter who uses Pepe the frog -- which the Anti-Defamation League now considers a hate symbol -- in their avatar or tweet.

Some supporters of Trump enjoy tweeting Holocaust photos, promising that after the election that's where I and other anti-Trumpers will end up. Swastikas, Confederate flags, white nationalists and anti-government anarchists haven't just found a home on social media -- they've found a front yard where they can openly and defiantly plant their disturbing yard signs for the world to see.

What's there to do about this? Very little. Reporting hate speech on Twitter comes with complications, especially for First Amendment defenders who know that one man's hate speech is another man's free speech. Reporting offensive social media to some vague, corporate thought-police board isn't very appealing to me.

