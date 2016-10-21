Balancing motherhood and the 2016 campaign

Story highlights I was one of those naive people who thought motherhood was just another thing that you could juggle

But I wasn't ready for the excruciating tension that so many mothers face

During the 1972 election, Timothy Crouse penned "The Boys on the Bus" -- a book that introduced us to the gritty (mostly male) journalists on the campaign trail. Over four decades later, the daily grind of election may be the same, but the faces have certainly changed.

Meet CNN's "Girls on the Bus."

(CNN) Twenty-one days to Election Day, the eve of the final presidential debate, and once again I felt like I was choosing between being a bad mom or a bad reporter.

It was a pivotal moment at the end of tumultuous campaign. There were stories to write. We had interviews lined up in Vegas. And yet Lila Grace, now 21 months, was curled up with her head tucked in my shoulder, fingers pinching my skin, as she struggled with that painful barking cough that comes with croup.

I began to play that game in my head, trying to rationalize whether it was OK to leave. We had taken her to the doctor; gotten her medicine; her fever had subsided; and I was leaving her in the extremely capable hands of my husband, as well as his mother, who had come to help.

But I didn't want to leave her. And I didn't want to miss the debate.

When I had Lila in January 2015, I was one of those naive people who thought motherhood was just another thing that you could juggle. A colleague told me that if you'd covered presidential campaigns, you were already prepared for the chaos, the crazy hours, the push-pull between sleep deprivation and adrenaline.

