Story highlights Trump, Clinton are in a statistical tie in Georgia

Clinton has a double-digit lead in Virginia

Washington (CNN) A fresh set of polling out Friday showed Donald Trump continues to face a difficult path to winning the White House in key states -- including being deadlocked in a reliably Republican Southern state.

Hillary Clinton and her Republican opponent are in a statistical dead heat in Georgia, according to a new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll , and she has a double-digit lead in battleground Virginia, according to Christopher Newport University.

In Georgia, Trump leads Clinton 44%-42%, among likely voters, which is well within the poll's 4.3 percentage point margin of error. Georgia has voted heavily Republican in every presidential election since 1992, when they last voted for a Democrat, former President Bill Clinton.

It's just the latest state thought to be safely in Republican hands that has shown the possibility of flipping for Clinton. A poll earlier this week also showed her leading in Arizona, a traditionally red state. Changing demographics in the country and Trump's missteps have been credited with putting more states in play for Democrats.

Read More