Washington (CNN) The day after a tense debate where the two leading presidential candidates did not even shake hands, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump came together Thursday night to pray, Archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan said Friday.

"When we were going in, I said could we pray together as we were waiting to be announced, and after the prayer, Mr. Trump turned to Secretary Clinton and said, 'You know, you are one tough and talented woman,'" Dolan told NBC's "Today." "Then he said this has been a good experience, this whole campaign, as tough as it's been. And she said, 'Donald, no matter what happens, we need to work together afterwards.'"

"I think this is the evening at its best," he added.

The Democratic and Republican Party's respective presidential nominee attended Thursday's Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, a charity event that encourages self-deprecating remarks from its speakers. Al Smith, a Democrat, was the first Roman Catholic candidate to become a major party candidate for the presidency.

Some of Trump's jibes drew boos from the crowd at the event known more friendly jokes than conflict.

