If Donald Trump is going to win Colorado, he is not going to be able to do it without the state's populous suburbs. But in recent elections, those very places -- like Jefferson County, Colorado -- have leaned toward the Democratic Party.

Jefferson comprises a solid chunk of the Denver metro area. It is home to a slightly smaller Hispanic population relative to the state and a whole lot of beer. Its job picture has been looking good, and its population is relatively well-educated.

The statistics underscore the competitive nature of the county, but they also show a place tilting somewhat favorably toward Hillary Clinton.

Colorado is a unique state, and there is plenty to keep in mind when you look at it on election night. This state holds its elections by mail, and it engages in some direct democracy. Perhaps most notably, it puts issues such as marijuana legalization directly on the ballot.

All that means voters have plenty on their minds as they vote from the comfort of their own homes and that ground game is all-important. The Clinton campaign's ground game efforts have outpaced Donald Trump's, and much fanfare was made over a 12-year-old taking a significant role in the Republican's efforts in Jefferson County.

