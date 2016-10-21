Clinton mocks Trump over Al Smith dinner

Story highlights The Clinton campaign took to Twitter Friday afternoon to slip in one last insult

The two faced off twice this past week

Washington (CNN) Apparently the Clinton camp didn't get all their jokes in on Thursday night.

Friday afternoon, following a night of comedic -- and at times biting -- back and forth between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, the Clinton campaign took to Twitter to slip in one last insult.

It all began when Trump tweeted on Friday morning: "The results are in on the final debate and it is almost unanimous, I WON! Thank you, these are very exciting times."

Not long after, Clinton's campaign, quoting Trump's tweet, wrote: "Where was this kind of comedy last night?"

Where was this kind of comedy last night? https://t.co/71JhLG55G5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2016

It's unclear which results Trump was referring to, though he has in the past cited unscientific online polls as proof of his success in previous debates. A CNN/ORC poll of debate watchers had Clinton winning the debate 52% to 39%.

