Bill Murray holds court with reporters in White House briefing room

By Allie Malloy and Michelle Kosinski, CNN

Updated 4:23 PM ET, Fri October 21, 2016

Bill Murray gestures as he visits the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House October 21, 2016 in Washington, DC.
  • Murray was at the White House to receive the Mark Twain prize
  • The Mark Twain Prize is an annual award for American humor

Washington (CNN)Actor and comedian Bill Murray surprised the White House press corps Friday by making an unexpected appearance in the White House briefing room.

Murray, who came to the podium minutes after White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest wrapped up the official briefing, held court with reporters and discussed some lighter questions in the comedian's signature deadpan style.
    Murray at one point told the reporters that they could benefit from an "ice luge" in the press area rather than coffee.
    Murray told CNN that he was at the White House to receive the Mark Twain prize, an annual award for American humor, from President Barack Obama and said he and the President "had a very good meeting."
    Murray showed CNN the award, saying, "he gave me this," displaying the face of the award and joking that it was "Lincoln's cousin."
    Murray was set to receive the award at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts at a ceremony Sunday but Murray's beloved Chicago Cubs might also be playing Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, which will determine if they will go to the World Series.
    CNN has not yet received comment on whether Murray will no longer attend the ceremony in favor of the Cubs.
    Murray, in his short appearance as press secretary, was wearing a Cubs jacket and hat.