Story highlights Murray was at the White House to receive the Mark Twain prize

The Mark Twain Prize is an annual award for American humor

Washington (CNN) Actor and comedian Bill Murray surprised the White House press corps Friday by making an unexpected appearance in the White House briefing room.

Murray, who came to the podium minutes after White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest wrapped up the official briefing, held court with reporters and discussed some lighter questions in the comedian's signature deadpan style.

Murray at one point told the reporters that they could benefit from an "ice luge" in the press area rather than coffee.

Murray told CNN that he was at the White House to receive the Mark Twain prize, an annual award for American humor, from President Barack Obama and said he and the President "had a very good meeting."

