Story highlights Al Smith V spoke at his family's charity dinner on Thursday night

Smith said Donald Trump's jokes about Hillary Clinton on Catholicism were off-key

(CNN) Al Smith V, whose family hosts the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York, said Friday that Donald Trump "crossed the line and took it a little too far" with some of his remarks at this year's charity gala.

"Donald had some very solid minutes early on and eventually he crossed the line and took it a little too far," Smith said in an interview on CNN's "New Day." "Hillary, on the other hand, was able to laugh at herself and at the same time not underplay any of the serious things Donald Trump has said or done."

Smith -- who attended the dinner -- noted that some of Trump's jibes drew boos from the crowd at an event that typically features more comity than conflict, and encourages self-deprecating remarks from its speakers. He said one of Trump's jokes -- which referenced an email published by WikiLeaks that purportedly shows Clinton aides joking about Catholicism -- fell particularly flat.

The white-tie dinner at the Waldorf Astoria is hosted by the archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who sat between Trump and Clinton. Al Smith, a Democrat, was the first Roman Catholic to become a major party nominee for the presidency.

Trump had cracked, "Hillary believes that it's vital to deceive the people by having one public policy and a totally different policy in private...Here she is tonight in public, pretending not to hate Catholics."

Read More