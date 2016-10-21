Bush v. Gore lawyer: Trump's dangerous nonsense

Story highlights Laurence Tribe: Trump surrogates deliberately misrepresent reason for Bush v. Gore when they liken it to his threat to dispute 2016 outcome

Laurence H. Tribe is the Carl M. Loeb University Professor and Professor of Constitutional Law at Harvard Law School. Follow him on Twitter @Tribelaw. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) As the countdown to the November 8 election proceeds, one major party candidate continues his jihad against American democracy, twisting the knife ever deeper not just into himself and his unhinged quest for the most powerful position on the planet but into the very heart of our body politic. And his surrogates defend his doing so by deliberately misapplying what happened 16 years ago in Bush v. Gore, a case in which I represented Vice President Gore both as lead counsel in all the briefs filed on his behalf in the Supreme Court and as the oral advocate in the first of the two Supreme Court arguments in that fateful case.

Laurence H. Tribe

As I'll explain in a moment, he and his dutiful surrogates are spewing utter nonsense .

But first let's look at how we arrived at this dangerous moment — one in which Donald Trump, remarkably enough the nominee of the once-great Republican Party founded by Abraham Lincoln, is seeking not to hold the Union together but to deny that its history and its constitutional foundations rest on the principle of peaceful transition between presidential administrations.

In retrospect, nobody should have been too surprised by what Trump said in the last of his three debates against Hillary Clinton when he pointedly refused to endorse that principle. Remember that, at least twice during the current campaign, Trump has played with fire by none-too-subtly urging people to invoke their "Second Amendment rights" to prevent the first woman president from naming liberal justices to the Supreme Court.

And, with increasing stridency, Trump has threatened to prosecute Hillary Clinton criminally and ensure her jailing (assuming she survives the assassination attempts Trump has dared to encourage), should he become President of the United States. Trump has indeed said, more often in recent weeks than previously, that the former senator and former Secretary of State belongs in jail, not on the campaign trail, and that this "nasty woman" has no right even to run for President.

