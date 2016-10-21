Trump and Clinton missed their last chance to heal the nation

Story highlights Errol Louis: Al Smith dinner is usually evening of good-natured ribbing between rivals

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Even a banquet specifically designed as a break from the rough and tumble of the campaign trail couldn't keep Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton from mounting slashing attacks on each other Thursday night at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, an elegant affair that by tradition brings political rivals together for an evening of good-natured ribbing.

The New York dinner is used as a way to signal publicly that politicians in our democracy are temporary adversaries, not permanent enemies, and that leaders have shared values that help hold the system together.

Errol Louis

Ever since the first dinner in 1945, nearly every presidential candidate has attended the white-tie formal event at the swanky Waldorf-Astoria Hotel. It's named after Al Smith, the beloved four-term Democratic governor of New York who was the state's first Catholic governor and the first candidate of that faith to run as a major-party presidential nominee.

The official purpose of the dinner is to raise money to help poor families in the Catholic Archdiocese of New York -- this year's dinner raised a record $6 million -- and show that the commitment to charity transcends the politics of the moment.

