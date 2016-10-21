Story highlights Frida Ghitis: Hillary Clinton has proven she can pulverize 'weaker sex' stereotypes

But she will need to tackle serious foreign policy challenges if elected, Ghitis says

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for the The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) After an election season that has left Americans more than a little shaken (and the rest of the world uneasy about American democracy), voters can take comfort knowing that one of the candidates kept her cool through the debates -- despite the insults, the lies, and the endless challenges of the campaign.

By doing so, Hillary Clinton showed she has the mettle required of the next president as he, or more likely she, faces a swarm of increasingly complicated international crises in a male-dominated world. And in the process, she has managed to crush stereotypes about women.

America's rambunctious, costly and seemingly endless election ritual has become a brutal Darwinian test of, among other attributes, psychological fortitude.

Recall that Donald Trump destroyed a Republican field that started with 17 primary candidates. He did it, for the most part, with psychological moves that kept the audience entertained and at times seemed to leave his opponents on the verge of tears. Low-energy Jeb (Bush), Little Marco (Rubio), Lyin' Ted (Cruz) -- all fell by the wayside.

Against this backdrop, Clinton herself had to get used to being called Crooked Hillary. Yet despite facing even harsher rhetoric than what caused Trump's Republican challengers to crumble, Clinton remained unflappable.

