Source: ISIS executes hundreds of Mosul area residents

(CNN) ISIS executed 284 men and boys as coalition forces closed in on Mosul , an Iraqi intelligence source told CNN.

Those killed on Thursday and Friday had been rounded up near and in the city for use as human shields against attacks that are forcing ISIS out of the southern sections of Mosul, the source explained.

ISIS used a bulldozer to dump the corpses in a mass grave at the scene of the executions -- Mosul's defunct College of Agriculture in the north of the city, the intelligence source said.

The victims were all shot and some were children, said the source, who wanted anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media. CNN could not independently confirm the claim.

The United Nations earlier said it is "gravely worried" that ISIS has taken 550 families from villages around Mosul and is using them as human shields as Iraqi and Kurdish forces battle the terror group for control of Iraq's second-largest city.

Two hundred families from Samalia village and 350 families from Najafia were forced out Monday and taken to Mosul in what appears to be "an apparent policy by ISIS to prevent civilians escaping," Ravina Shamdasani, deputy spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office, told CNN.

Meanwhile, ISIS militants attacked security buildings in Kirkuk, 175 kilometers (109 miles) southeast of Mosul.

Latest developments

• The UN human rights chief cites reports that civilians have been shot dead by ISIS.

• Nearly 30 ISIS militants have taken over a building in southern Kirkuk and fired on security forces.

• Twelve people were killed in a separate ISIS attack in Dibis.

• Iraqi-led forces have recaptured at least 100 square kilometers (39 square miles) of territory, CNN analysis shows.

UN had expressed concern

Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said his office had evidence of several instances since Monday where ISIS forced civilians to leave their homes in outlying villages and head to Mosul. It also had received reports that civilians suspected of disloyalty had been shot dead.

Iraqi army and militia forces arrive Thursday in Saleh village in the offensive to wrest Mosul from ISIS.

"We are gravely worried by reports that (ISIS) is using civilians in and around Mosul as human shields as the Iraqi forces advance, keeping civilians close to their offices or places where fighters are located, which may result in civilian casualties," Zeid said.

"There is a grave danger that (ISIS) fighters will not only use such vulnerable people as human shields but may opt to kill them rather than see them liberated," he said.

His office is examining reports that ISIS shot dead at least 40 civilians in a village outside Mosul.

Any ISIS fighters who are captured or surrendered "should be held accountable in accordance with the law for any crimes they have committed," he said.

Security forces surround 2 Kirkuk locations

Dozens of militants targeted four police stations and Kurdish security offices in Kirkuk, spreading themselves out through neighborhoods.

Security forces killed at least seven ISIS militants in Kirkuk, officials there said, but there was no information yet on civilian casualties. Images broadcast on local television showed what appeared to be dead or injured fighters on the street.

Security forces arrive with armored vehicles Friday after ISIS attacks in Kirkuk, Iraq.

Nearly 30 ISIS militants took over an unoccupied building in Domiz district in southern Kirkuk and started firing on security forces there, according to security officials. Iraqi security forces are surrounding the building now, and sporadic clashes continue.

The situation remains tense in the city, with at least two ISIS bombers hiding inside two buildings in southern Kirkuk, security officials said. Security forces surrounded both locations.

Local authorities imposed a curfew in Kirkuk.

The media wing of ISIS, Amaq, said online that ISIS fighters had attacked Kirkuk before dawn and taken control of 10 neighborhoods as well as carried out attacks to the north and south of the city.

Peshmerga, as the Kurdish fighters are known, or divert Kurdish troops from the fight in Mosul. Previous attacks by ISIS militants on Kirkuk have been attempts either to capture the city from thePeshmerga, as the Kurdish fighters are known, or divert Kurdish troops from the fight in Mosul.

In a separate incident, ISIS militants also attacked a government building in Dibis, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Kirkuk.

Twelve people were killed, including nine Iraqi employees and three Iranian contractors, two security officials told CNN.

Kirkuk assault 'a disruption'

The most likely reason for Friday's assault in Kirkuk is disruption, with ISIS demonstrating it can deploy resources far behind the front lines, CNN's Michael Holmes said near Mosul.

Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Iraqi Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22. The forces are battling ISIS fighters who infiltrated Kirkuk, rattling Iraq as it pushes to retake Mosul, the terror group's last bastion of power in the country. Hide Caption 1 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Iraqi special forces soldiers hold a cross found in the Christian town of Bartella on October 22. Iraqi forces recaptured Bartella, east of Mosul, earlier this week but still face some resistance in the area. Hide Caption 2 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Iraqi troops guard a checkpoint October 22 near the village of Awsaja as smoke rises from fires that ISIS militants set at oil wells and a sulfur plant. The smoke and accompanying breathing problems have concerned US and coalition troops. Hide Caption 3 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Members of Iraqi pro-government forces hold a position on the front line Friday, October 21, near the village of Tall al-Tibah, south of Mosul. Hide Caption 4 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq's counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on October 21 after Iraqi forces retook the town outside Mosul. Hide Caption 5 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier mans a post on the outskirts of Mosul on Thursday, October 20. The Iraqi-led coalition is advancing closer to Mosul, an ISIS stronghold since 2014. Hide Caption 6 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20. Hide Caption 7 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20. The coalition against ISIS includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces. Hide Caption 8 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Peshmerga forces move on ISIS targets near the village of Naveran on October 20. Hide Caption 9 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Coalition fighters hold position near Bashiqa on October 20. Hide Caption 10 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Iraqi troops ride in the back of a vehicle as they advance through the desert northeast of Qayyara, Iraq, on October 20. Hide Caption 11 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Peshmerga forces are seen during an attack on ISIS targets in the village of Naveran. Hide Caption 12 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city A flag flies as Peshmerga fighters prepare to fire a rocket near Bashiqa on October 20. Hide Caption 13 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city A member of the Peshmerga forces handles weaponry during an attack on ISIS targets near Naveran on October 20. Hide Caption 14 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20. Hide Caption 15 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19. Hide Caption 16 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Iraqi special forces advance toward Mosul on Wednesday. Hide Caption 17 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Displaced people flee their homes on October 19. Hide Caption 18 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19. Hide Caption 19 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19. Hide Caption 20 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had earlier been set ablaze by members of ISIS in the Qayyara area on October 19. Hide Caption 21 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire. Hide Caption 22 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area. Hide Caption 23 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18. Hide Caption 24 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18. Hide Caption 25 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city People flee their homes amid the fighting on October 18. Hide Caption 26 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18. Hide Caption 27 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots. Hide Caption 28 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18. Hide Caption 29 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes. Hide Caption 30 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18. Hide Caption 31 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18. Hide Caption 32 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17. Hide Caption 33 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17. Hide Caption 34 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17. Hide Caption 35 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain. Hide Caption 36 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region on October 17. Hide Caption 37 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Iraqi forces advance near al-Shurah on October 17. Hide Caption 38 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17. Hide Caption 39 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive. Hide Caption 40 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17. Hide Caption 41 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase. Hide Caption 42 of 43 Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16. Hide Caption 43 of 43

"It's long been thought that there would be something like this going on in more than one place around Iraq as the Mosul offensive got under way," Holmes said. "There's been speculation that there are ISIS sleeper cells, or ISIS fighters, within reach of places like that for some time, from Baghdad to places like Kirkuk."

The city's significance stems its large oil reserves, which are almost as much as those in southern Iraq.

Intense battle around Mosul

Iraqi planes have dropped more than eight million leaflets over ISIS-controlled areas of Anbar, Kirkuk and Nineveh provinces, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said. The fliers ask residents to call in tips to a toll-free phone number.

On Thursday, fighting outside of Mosul as part of the offensive to retake ISIS' last bastion of power in Iraq was the fiercest yet, with Iraqi-led forces meeting strong resistance from militants.

Iraqi Maj. Gen. Maan al-Saadi said 200 ISIS fighters were killed as Iraqi forces captured the Christian town of Bartella, the latest win for the coalition of around 100,000 closing in on Mosul.