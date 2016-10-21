Breaking News

Wonder Woman named UN ambassador in controversial move

By Erik Alexander, CNN

Updated 5:21 PM ET, Fri October 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Today&#39;s Wonder Woman, in all her power
Today's Wonder Woman, in all her power

Story highlights

  • This year marks the DC Comics superhero's 75th anniversary
  • UN staff members petitioned against action

(CNN)Apparently, it takes a superhero to advocate for the rights of women.

At least that's the message some people received when earlier Friday the United Nations appointed Wonder Woman as Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls.
    The decision comes as part of a campaign to raise awareness on Sustainable Development Goal 5, achieving gender equality and empowerment for all women and girls. Goal 5 is one of 17 goals set by the UN in 2015 to achieve a prosperous, protected planet.
    Since her inception in the midst of World War II, the iconic female warrior superhero made famous in DC Comics has made great strides in displacing traditional female tropes such as the "damsel in distress," offering instead a strong, capable heroine with a strategic mind and incredible fighting capabilities who ranks as among the finest in her trade.
    Not everybody sees Wonder Woman's UN appointment as a milestone worth celebrating.
    Read More
    Wonder Woman, as she appeared in the 1970s TV show starring Lynda Carter.
    Wonder Woman, as she appeared in the 1970s TV show starring Lynda Carter.
    An online petition by concerned UN staff members calls for Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon to reconsider the choice on the grounds that the character is culturally insensitive, overtly sexualized -- and not real.
    "Having strong (living, breathing) female role models is a critical aspect of the goal of empowerment of women and girls," the petition reads, in part. "If the United Nations would like a list of incredible extraordinary women that would formidably carry out this role, we could surely be able to come up with a list from which the Secretary-General could choose."
    Cristina Gallach, a senior UN spokeswoman, addressed this concern at a press conference Thursday.
    "To these views, I would like to say that the United Nations has many real-life women, and men -- fighting for gender equality and the empowerment of women every day," she said.
    Gallach cited "flesh and blood ambassadors" Graga Machel of Mozambique, Alaa Murabit of Libya, Leÿcmah Gbowee of Liberia and Queen Mathilde of Belgium for their commitment to fighting gender inequality, as well as UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson and Messenger of Peace Charlize Theron.
    The petitioners also pointed to Wonder Woman's questionable garb as making her an unsuitable UN ambassador.
    "Although the original creators may have intended Wonder Woman to represent a strong and independent 'warrior' woman with a feminist message, the reality is that the character's current iteration is that of a large breasted, white woman of impossible proportions, scantily clad in a shimmery, thigh-baring body suit with an American flag motif and knee high boots," the petition notes.
    Female action figures
    Photos: Female action figures
    Comic-Con attendees can re-create their favorite &quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; Weekend Update moments, thanks to an exclusive &quot;SNL&quot; action figure set with figures of former anchors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. It even comes with an anchor desk.
    Photos: Female action figures
    Comic-Con attendees can re-create their favorite "Saturday Night Live" Weekend Update moments, thanks to an exclusive "SNL" action figure set with figures of former anchors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. It even comes with an anchor desk.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Goldie, the new action figure from GoldieBlox, loves invention, engineering and adventure. The toy company&#39;s latest effort at girl-empowerment through retail, Goldie aims to break the mold of princess-worship and oversexualization of female action figures.
    Photos: Female action figures
    Goldie, the new action figure from GoldieBlox, loves invention, engineering and adventure. The toy company's latest effort at girl-empowerment through retail, Goldie aims to break the mold of princess-worship and oversexualization of female action figures.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    She-Ra, &quot;Princess of Power,&quot; was an influential icon for many girls growing up in the &#39;80s. With a successful cartoon and action figures, she was stiff competition for her twin brother, He-Man. With her long blonde hair and heavy sword, she resembled a Gladiator Barbie.
    Photos: Female action figures
    She-Ra, "Princess of Power," was an influential icon for many girls growing up in the '80s. With a successful cartoon and action figures, she was stiff competition for her twin brother, He-Man. With her long blonde hair and heavy sword, she resembled a Gladiator Barbie.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    There&#39;s ongoing debate in the comic book community about the glamorization and oversexualization of female comic book characters and action figures. Case in point: DC Comics&#39; Wonder Girl looks ready for a night at the disco in this sparkly, strapless number. She&#39;s also ready to kick some butt with her lasso if need be.
    Photos: Female action figures
    There's ongoing debate in the comic book community about the glamorization and oversexualization of female comic book characters and action figures. Case in point: DC Comics' Wonder Girl looks ready for a night at the disco in this sparkly, strapless number. She's also ready to kick some butt with her lasso if need be.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle ally April O&#39;Neil has gone through many iterations in her time as an action figure. Whether she&#39;s wearing a form-fitting yellow jumpsuit or the updated look seen here, April is armed with the tools of her journalism trade -- and deadly weapons.
    Photos: Female action figures
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle ally April O'Neil has gone through many iterations in her time as an action figure. Whether she's wearing a form-fitting yellow jumpsuit or the updated look seen here, April is armed with the tools of her journalism trade -- and deadly weapons.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Batgirl&#39;s costume resembles Batman&#39;s duds, only more colorful. With built-in six-pack abs and a cape in perpetual motion, the DC Comics character seems ready to fly to the rescue at any moment.
    Photos: Female action figures
    Batgirl's costume resembles Batman's duds, only more colorful. With built-in six-pack abs and a cape in perpetual motion, the DC Comics character seems ready to fly to the rescue at any moment.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    Marvel Comics&#39; Black Widow is the alter ego of the Russian femme fatale Natalia &quot;Natasha&quot; Romanova. Since she&#39;s a ballerina when she&#39;s not working as a secret operative, her black unitard comes in handy for the character&#39;s acrobatic moves.
    Photos: Female action figures
    Marvel Comics' Black Widow is the alter ego of the Russian femme fatale Natalia "Natasha" Romanova. Since she's a ballerina when she's not working as a secret operative, her black unitard comes in handy for the character's acrobatic moves.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    Hit Girl is one of Marvel Comics&#39; crime-fighting &quot;Kick Ass&quot; crew. The young assassin projects elements of school-girl innocence with her plaid skirt and purple color scheme. But the spear-wielding action figure is all business.
    Photos: Female action figures
    Hit Girl is one of Marvel Comics' crime-fighting "Kick Ass" crew. The young assassin projects elements of school-girl innocence with her plaid skirt and purple color scheme. But the spear-wielding action figure is all business.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    &quot;Hunger Games&quot; heroine Katniss Everdeen is ready to fight for her supper with her ubiquidous bow and arrow. Everdeen, created by Suzanne Collins for her young adult book series, has become a symbol of empowerment for girls -- some of whom say they&#39;ve &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/12/27/showbiz/archery-pop-culture-2012/&quot;&gt;taken up archery&lt;/a&gt; in emulation of the character.
    Photos: Female action figures
    "Hunger Games" heroine Katniss Everdeen is ready to fight for her supper with her ubiquidous bow and arrow. Everdeen, created by Suzanne Collins for her young adult book series, has become a symbol of empowerment for girls -- some of whom say they've taken up archery in emulation of the character.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    DC Comic&#39;s Super Girl is a woman of action in her colorful getup. She may have forgotten her pants after changing in the phone booth, though.
    Photos: Female action figures
    DC Comic's Super Girl is a woman of action in her colorful getup. She may have forgotten her pants after changing in the phone booth, though.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    This action figure portrays Amazonian princess Wonder Woman as muscular, strong and bold. The bustier and briefs ensemble harks back to the classic costume from the &#39;70s Lynda Carter television series. The latest &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/28/showbiz/movies/wonder-woman-gal-gadot-photo-batman-v-superman/&quot;&gt;big-screen&lt;/a&gt; Wonder Woman&#39;s look stirred some controversy when a mockup was released last summer.
    Photos: Female action figures
    This action figure portrays Amazonian princess Wonder Woman as muscular, strong and bold. The bustier and briefs ensemble harks back to the classic costume from the '70s Lynda Carter television series. The latest big-screen Wonder Woman's look stirred some controversy when a mockup was released last summer.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    Tina Fey Amy Poehler action figuresfemale action figure Goldie Boxfemale action figure She-Rafemale action figure Wonder Girlfemale action figures April O&#39;Neilfemal action figures Bat Girlfemale action figure Black Widowfemale action figure Hit Girlfemale action figure Katniss Everdeenfemale action figure Super Girlfemale action figure Wonder Woman
    Gallach remained steadfast that Wonder Woman inspires in ways that transcend her imagery.
    "I would say what matters more are the values and substance that [Wonder Woman] will represent -- and this will be the challenge, and goal -- of the campaign," she remarked.
    In addition to Wonder Woman's designation at the UN, this year also marks her 75th anniversary. The character was played on TV by Lynda Carter during the 1970s.
    The film "Wonder Woman" is set to release in the summer of 2017, with Israeli actress Gal Gadot playing the eponymous superhero.

    CNN's Richard Roth contributed to this report.