Wonder Woman named UN ambassador

Story highlights This year marks the DC Comics superhero's 75th anniversary

UN staff members petitioned against action

(CNN) Apparently, it takes a superhero to advocate for the rights of women.

At least that's the message some people received when earlier Friday the United Nations appointed Wonder Woman as Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls.

The decision comes as part of a campaign to raise awareness on Sustainable Development Goal 5, achieving gender equality and empowerment for all women and girls. Goal 5 is one of 17 goals set by the UN in 2015 to achieve a prosperous, protected planet.

Since her inception in the midst of World War II, the iconic female warrior superhero made famous in DC Comics has made great strides in displacing traditional female tropes such as the "damsel in distress," offering instead a strong, capable heroine with a strategic mind and incredible fighting capabilities who ranks as among the finest in her trade.

Not everybody sees Wonder Woman's UN appointment as a milestone worth celebrating.

