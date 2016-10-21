Georgia May Jagger on her dad's style

This video is a segment from the CNN Style show.
London (CNN)Having a rock legend for a father and a mother who has modeled for the likes of Helmut Newton could be daunting for anyone.
But 24-year-old Georgia May Jagger -- daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall -- bears the mantel with casual confidence, carving out a prominent role for herself in the UK fashion industry.
Her striking looks have seen her grace the front covers of Vogue, become the face of global brands like Mulberry and Rimmel and, alongside Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, represent British fashion at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.
She grew up on the road, traveling with The Rolling Stones' tours, and it's clear that her father has influenced her.
"I think I always knew that they were quite relevant as far as clothing and stuff, I've always looked up to their style and I think of that whole period -- the '60s and '70s -- as being one of the most amazing," she explained to Derek Blasberg.
"You Say You Want a Revolution: Records and Rebels 1966-1970" is a major exhibition at London's Victoria and Albert Museum, which opened in September documenting the ideas and aesthetics of this radical generation.
Of course Georgia May's father features prominently.
Mick Jagger's barely-there white velvet Ossie Clark jumpsuit strikes a remarkable silhouette amongst other iconic outfits of the period.
"That Ossie Clark jumpsuit is actually just poppers and bits of plastic, but it looks really good on stage," commented his daughter, giving Blasberg a private tour of the exhibition.
The exhibition is not just a nostalgia trip into the so-called Swinging Sixties, but also seeks to emphasize the revolutionary impact this period of social upheaval had on culture.
There are anti-Black Panther pamphlets, protest posters from the 1968 French student strikes and Maoist propaganda alongside the star-studded exhibits.
"You forget, we think of it as completely free but it was still crazy for people to have long hair and wear these outrageous outfits, they were really doing something that had never been done before, I think it was just a totally different time," Jagger mused.
Given the upheaval felt by many in Britain today in the wake of the Brexit vote, does she feel fashion plays a political role for her own generation?
"I think always, when there are things going on politically young people speak out and that has an influence on fashion.
"If you look at punk and that whole scene, I think if things are going on in politics which young people don't agree with, they're going to express themselves in a different way. It's definitely still relevant."