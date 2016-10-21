London City Airport declared safe after evacuation

Story highlights Sweeps of the building found no elevated readings, fire officials say

Traveler: "We all just ran. Nobody knew what was going on"

(CNN) London City Airport was declared safe Friday after reports of a "chemical incident" spurred an evacuation, fire officials said.

"Two complete sweeps of the airport building were carried out jointly by firefighters and police officers both wearing protective equipment," the London Fire Brigade said in a statement. "No elevated readings were found and the building was ventilated, searched and declared safe."

The airport was evacuated after a number of passengers reported feeling unwell, police said.

Firefighters received reports of the chemical incident about 4 p.m. (11 a.m. ET), the brigade said. By 7:25 p.m., the airport had reopened.

Passengers wear emergency blankets to keep warm outside the terminal.

Officials haven't said what caused the incident.

Read More