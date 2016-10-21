(CNN) Life for thousands of migrants at the sprawling "Jungle" migrant camp is set to be thrown into disarray -- again -- as French authorities renew efforts to dismantle the site on Monday .

The camp in Northern France has long been used as a gateway for migrants attempting reach the United Kingdom.

This time, French authorities say it will no longer be an option.

Here's how we got here.

The 'Jungle'

Known as the "Jungle" the camp is a sprawling migrant settlement situated in the port town of Calais.

The controversial camp serves as base for migrants hoping to cross into England through the 50 kilometer (31 miles) undersea Channel Tunnel that connects the two countries.

A strong French police presence, reinforced by UK border officers and heavily manned wired fences, attempt to thwart migrants' journeys to Dover. Clashes with local authorities are a regular occurrence.

A risky passage

Many migrants risk their lives either by stowing away on a truck or a Channel Tunnel train.

In 2015, Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel intercepted 37,000 migrants attempting to travel to the UK illegally.

Thirty-one people died while trying to reach British soil last year, many of them teenagers and young adults, according to the International Organization for Migration

So far this year, 15 migrants attempting a similar journey have died.

The population is constantly changing

It is hard to pinpoint exactly how many people live there as the camp does not qualify for refugee camp status under international law.

As a result, the "Jungle" exists in a legal gray area, lacking the infrastructure and authority to provide an accurate census.

Migrants are constantly coming and going , making it hard for charities and local authorities on the ground to provide up-to-date figures.

However, earlier this week the French government said there were between 5,684 and 6,486 migrants living in the camp. Aid organizations on the ground say the population is closer to 10,000.

War, famine, and violence drive migrants to Calais

The majority of the migrants living in the "Jungle" come from Afghanistan, Eritrea and Sudan.

Migrants from war torn countries such as Iraq and Syria are also there, along with Somalians and other Africans seeking political asylum, as well as displaced Kurds and Palestinians.

Men make up the majority of Calais' inhabitants. Women only make up about 10% to 15% of the total population, and often live in separate areas.

A center has been created by French authorities to facilitate the migrant and refugees departure on Monday.

There will be four separate lines at the center to separate different groups: adults, minors, families and vulnerable people (pregnant women, the sick and the disabled).

Unaccompanied children are of serious concern

JUST WATCHED A day in 'The Jungle' migrant camp Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH A day in 'The Jungle' migrant camp 02:18

There are 1,291 isolated minors currently in the camp, according to French aid organization Terre D'Asile . Some have fallen victim to human traffickers, with many exposed to sexual abuse. Malnutrition and disease are commonplace.

It's an appalling place for children. You can't imagine a place less suitable. Martha Mackenzie, Save the Children UK

In March, the British government said it would allow 3,000 unaccompanied child refugees into the country. But so far this year, only 80 have been accepted from France; the first arrived earlier this month.

This is not the first time the 'Jungle' has been cleared

Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A man walks past a shop spray-painted with the words "Please do not destroy the Jungle" at the migrant camp in Calais on October 12, 2016. French authorities are preparing to raze the Calais "Jungle" camp and move thousands of migrants to shelters nationwide. Hide Caption 1 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A view of "The Jungle" migrant camp in Calais on October 12. Hide Caption 2 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Refugees in Calais claimed their rights to pass to Great Britain but were pushed back in the camp by tear gas and flash grenades fired by riot police in Calais, France, on October 1. Hide Caption 3 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants walk past security fencing at "The Jungle" migrant camp on September 6. Hide Caption 4 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' French business owners and locals blockade the main road into the Port of Calais as they wait for the arrival of a convoy of trucks protesting "The Jungle" migrant camp on September 5. Hide Caption 5 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' This aerial view taken August 16 shows the tents and shipping containers housing migrants in "The Jungle" camp, where more than 9,000 migrants live, according to several NGOs. Hide Caption 6 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A French riot policeman stands near graffiti during the dismantling of the southern part of "The Jungle" migrant camp March 10. The graffiti reads "London calling," a reference to how the camp has become notorious for migrants and refugees trying to enter the UK illegally. Hide Caption 7 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A man sews the lips of an Iranian migrant protesting the dismantling of the southern half of "The Jungle" migrant camp on March 3. Journalists said at least nine Iranians stitched their mouths shut and went on a hunger strike in protest. Hide Caption 8 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants stand next to a fire burning shacks in the southern part of "The Jungle" migrant camp March 1, as half of the camp is being dismantled. Hide Caption 9 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A migrant makes a phone call near "The Jungle" on March 1. In the northern French port city of Calais, tensions were high as officials for a second day razed part of the camp, which has become a magnet for people hoping to reach Britain. Hide Caption 10 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A woman fights with a police officer as she is removed from the top of a hut as police clear "The Jungle" migrant camp on March 1. Police and demolition teams are continuing to dismantle makeshift shelters and relocating many people to purpose-built accommodation nearby. Hide Caption 11 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants demonstrate on February 29 during the dismantling of half of "The Jungle" camp. Hide Caption 12 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Riot policemen spray water on migrants and refugees to disperse them during the dismantling of half of "The Jungle" on February 29. Two bulldozers and around 20 workers began destroying makeshift shacks, with 30 police cars and two anti-riot vans stationed nearby. Hide Caption 13 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A migrant flies a kite on February 19. Hide Caption 14 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants walk past housing containers in "The Jungle" camp on February 16. Hide Caption 15 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Two young boys walk in the mud inside "The Jungle" on December 19, 2015. Hide Caption 16 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A man is seen among tents in "The Jungle" on October 7. Despite several efforts to close the site, migrants and refugees continue to arrive in Calais. Hide Caption 17 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' French police oversee the removal of tents on September 21. Hide Caption 18 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Afghan and Pakistani migrants eat lunch in the migrant camp on August 14. Some 3,000 migrants and refugees were living in the tent village at this time. Hide Caption 19 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants walk along the railway track leading to the Eurotunnel in Calais on August 10. Migrants attempt to enter the UK illegally by stowing away on trucks, ferries, cars or trains. Hide Caption 20 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A migrant hides on the train tracks in the direction of the Eurotunnel terminal on August 11. Police on August 10 arrested five people suspected of trafficking migrants between France and Britain. Hide Caption 21 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' The home of Sami, a refugee living in the "The Jungle," is pictured on August 9. Sami, who has lived in the camp for two months, said: "We made this house from blankets and wood and then covered it in plastic to keep the rain out. It rains often in France. I think it will rain often when I am in England, too." Hide Caption 22 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Several migrants successfully cross the Eurotunnel terminal on July 28, and walk on the side of the railroad as they try to reach a shuttle to the UK. Hide Caption 23 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Displaced from "The Jungle" camp, Afghan migrants congregate in Calais harbor on September 23, 2009. Hide Caption 24 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' A digger lifts a migrant's makeshift tent during one of the destruction operations at the migrant camp on September 22. French police removed around 300 migrants who were taken to centers in Calais where they could apply for voluntary assisted repatriation or asylum. Hide Caption 25 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' An aerial view taken on September 21, shows the area known as "The Jungle" in Calais, where hundreds of migrants gather to try to gain passage to Britain. Hide Caption 26 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants from Afghanistan look at a ferry boat on the border of the Channel on September 19, in Calais, northern France. This was the same year former French immigration minister, Eric Besson, announced the Government would close the camp. However, in 2016, thousands still occupy "The Jungle." Hide Caption 27 of 28 Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle' Migrants jump onto the back of a UK-bound truck on March 1, 2006. "The Jungle" is notorious for being a major transit point for migrants who wish to live in Britain. Hide Caption 28 of 28

Although the population of the camp has swelled to its highest number in the past year, Calais has attracted thousands of refugees and asylum seekers for at least 17 years.

It was first closed in 2001, prompting a cycle of destruction and rebuilding between migrants and the authorities that have defined the camp ever since.

This March, the southern half of the camp was demolished . But by August, French authorities reported a 53% rise in the camp's population over the course of two months -- the biggest influx of migrants the "Jungle" has ever seen.

Why is it this new clearing happening?

As it's an unofficial camp, the "Jungle" does not qualify for international assistance. There are not enough funds or manpower to keep sanitation and security under control.

Migrants' basic needs are often addressed by charities and NGOS working on the ground. And although these organizations provide vital, daily assistance, their work is not a permanent solution.

The plan is to have the camp completely torn down by December, according to the French Ministry of the Interior.

Could another 'Jungle' grow?

A child looks at a Banksy mural representing migrant children, in Calais in December 2015.

French authorities have said the migrants and refugees will be given two options: to seek asylum in France and be relocated within the country or to return to their country of origin.

If relocated within France, they will be moved to temporary accommodation in a shelter while their claim is processed.

In the past year alone, up to 6,000 Calais residents have been moved to other locations in France, where 80% have applied for asylum.

Some charities working inside the camps say that although the proposed living arrangements are a suitable alternative for those seeking asylum in France, the solution is not viable for many who wish to settle in the UK.

"Many refugees in Calais have strong reasons for wanting to get to the UK and will simply return to Calais," charity Care4Calais said.