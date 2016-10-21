Breaking News

Calais Jungle camp: Demolition to begin Monday

By Saskya Vandoorne and Bryony Jones, CNN

Updated 2:05 PM ET, Fri October 21, 2016

Story highlights

  • "The Jungle," makeshift camp for refugees and migrants, to be torn down
  • Thousands of residents to be evicted and offered the chance to apply for asylum in France
  • Entire site, near Calais, is expected to be cleared by the end of December

(CNN)French authorities will Monday begin clearing "The Jungle," the makeshift refugee camp at Calais, giving the thousands of people living there the option to seek asylum in France or to return to their country of origin.

The plan is to have the camp completely torn down by December, according to the French Ministry of the Interior.
    Some 6,900 people, more than 1,200 of them children, live in the sprawling encampment, a jumble of squalid tents and temporary shelters near the northern French port town.
    On Sunday, foot patrols of volunteers will distribute flyers explaining that the camp is to close, and outlining the two options open to them: seek asylum in France and be relocated within the country or return to their country of origin.
    A man walks past a shop spray-painted with the words "Please do not destroy the Jungle" at the migrant camp in Calais on October 12, 2016. French authorities are preparing to raze the Calais "Jungle" camp and move thousands of migrants to shelters nationwide.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    A view of "The Jungle" migrant camp in Calais on October 12.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    Refugees in Calais claimed their rights to pass to Great Britain but were pushed back in the camp by tear gas and flash grenades fired by riot police in Calais, France, on October 1.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    Migrants walk past security fencing at "The Jungle" migrant camp on September 6.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    French business owners and locals blockade the main road into the Port of Calais as they wait for the arrival of a convoy of trucks protesting "The Jungle" migrant camp on September 5.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    This aerial view taken August 16 shows the tents and shipping containers housing migrants in "The Jungle" camp, where more than 9,000 migrants live, according to several NGOs.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    A French riot policeman stands near graffiti during the dismantling of the southern part of "The Jungle" migrant camp March 10. The graffiti reads "London calling," a reference to how the camp has become notorious for migrants and refugees trying to enter the UK illegally.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    A man sews the lips of an Iranian migrant protesting the dismantling of the southern half of "The Jungle" migrant camp on March 3. Journalists said at least nine Iranians stitched their mouths shut and went on a hunger strike in protest.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    Migrants stand next to a fire burning shacks in the southern part of "The Jungle" migrant camp March 1, as half of the camp is being dismantled.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    A migrant makes a phone call near "The Jungle" on March 1. In the northern French port city of Calais, tensions were high as officials for a second day razed part of the camp, which has become a magnet for people hoping to reach Britain.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    A woman fights with a police officer as she is removed from the top of a hut as police clear "The Jungle" migrant camp on March 1. Police and demolition teams are continuing to dismantle makeshift shelters and relocating many people to purpose-built accommodation nearby.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    Migrants demonstrate on February 29 during the dismantling of half of "The Jungle" camp.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    Riot policemen spray water on migrants and refugees to disperse them during the dismantling of half of "The Jungle" on February 29. Two bulldozers and around 20 workers began destroying makeshift shacks, with 30 police cars and two anti-riot vans stationed nearby.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    A migrant flies a kite on February 19.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    Migrants walk past housing containers in "The Jungle" camp on February 16.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    Two young boys walk in the mud inside "The Jungle" on December 19, 2015.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    A man is seen among tents in "The Jungle" on October 7. Despite several efforts to close the site, migrants and refugees continue to arrive in Calais.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    French police oversee the removal of tents on September 21.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    Afghan and Pakistani migrants eat lunch in the migrant camp on August 14. Some 3,000 migrants and refugees were living in the tent village at this time.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    Migrants walk along the railway track leading to the Eurotunnel in Calais on August 10. Migrants attempt to enter the UK illegally by stowing away on trucks, ferries, cars or trains.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    A migrant hides on the train tracks in the direction of the Eurotunnel terminal on August 11. Police on August 10 arrested five people suspected of trafficking migrants between France and Britain.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    The home of Sami, a refugee living in the "The Jungle," is pictured on August 9. Sami, who has lived in the camp for two months, said: "We made this house from blankets and wood and then covered it in plastic to keep the rain out. It rains often in France. I think it will rain often when I am in England, too."
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    Several migrants successfully cross the Eurotunnel terminal on July 28, and walk on the side of the railroad as they try to reach a shuttle to the UK.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    Displaced from "The Jungle" camp, Afghan migrants congregate in Calais harbor on September 23, 2009.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    A digger lifts a migrant's makeshift tent during one of the destruction operations at the migrant camp on September 22. French police removed around 300 migrants who were taken to centers in Calais where they could apply for voluntary assisted repatriation or asylum.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    An aerial view taken on September 21, shows the area known as "The Jungle" in Calais, where hundreds of migrants gather to try to gain passage to Britain.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    Migrants from Afghanistan look at a ferry boat on the border of the Channel on September 19, in Calais, northern France. This was the same year former French immigration minister, Eric Besson, announced the Government would close the camp. However, in 2016, thousands still occupy "The Jungle."
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    Migrants jump onto the back of a UK-bound truck on March 1, 2006. "The Jungle" is notorious for being a major transit point for migrants who wish to live in Britain.
    Photos: The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
    Authorities say residents of the Jungle will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning Monday at 8am, local time.
    A large police presence will be on hand to prevent crowd problems; more than 1,250 officers have been mobilized for the first three days of the eviction operation.
    Most of those living in the camp are from sub-Saharan Africa -- Sudan, Eritrea and Ethiopia -- and Afghanistan; they have spent months or even years there in the hope of reaching the UK, some 30 miles away across the English Channel. Refugees from war torn Iraq and Syria have also set up temporary homes in the Jungle.
    Welcome to 'The Jungle'
    Those who choose to apply for asylum will be offered the choice of two French regions; they will be taken to the location they choose by bus almost immediately and offered temporary accommodation in a shelter while their claim is processed.
    Up to 60 buses are expected to leave the camp on Monday, with dozens of further departures through the week.
    Special provisions are to be made for unaccompanied minors.
    The evacuation operation is expected to last a week, but a ministry spokesman told CNN: "If it takes more time so be it. We have all the time in the world."
    A day in 'The Jungle' migrant camp

    Anyone who opts to go home will be taken there by plane.
    Jungle inhabitants who have already sought asylum elsewhere within the European Union will be returned to that country while their application is dealt with.
    Cleaners are expected to begin work at the site on Tuesday, expanding their "cleaning zone" as the evacuation proceeds.
    Paris to open its first urban refugee camps
    The announcement comes days after a court challenge to halt the demolition of the camp failed.
    At a press briefing in Geneva earlier this week, UNHCR spokesperson Adrian Edwards said the closure was welcomed, as long as the French government provided a suitable solution for the displaced. He noted that the lives of children would be particularly at risk during the demolition.
    "This is important so that children don't move on to other destinations and risk becoming exploited by human traffickers or end up living on the streets without any support," he said. "Strengthened measures must be taken to reunite children with relatives in Europe."
    UK to build 'big new wall' in Calais to stop migrants
    The UN says 200 of the unaccompanied children in Calais have been identified as having family links to the UK; the British government has pledged to offer them a home, but only a handful have so far been taken to the UK.

    CNN's Kara Fox, Florence Davey-Attlee and Camille Verdier contributed to this report.