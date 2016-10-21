Calais Jungle camp: Demolition to begin Monday

Story highlights "The Jungle," makeshift camp for refugees and migrants, to be torn down

Thousands of residents to be evicted and offered the chance to apply for asylum in France

Entire site, near Calais, is expected to be cleared by the end of December

(CNN) French authorities will Monday begin clearing "The Jungle," the makeshift refugee camp at Calais, giving the thousands of people living there the option to seek asylum in France or to return to their country of origin.

The plan is to have the camp completely torn down by December, according to the French Ministry of the Interior.

Some 6,900 people, more than 1,200 of them children, live in the sprawling encampment, a jumble of squalid tents and temporary shelters near the northern French port town.

On Sunday, foot patrols of volunteers will distribute flyers explaining that the camp is to close, and outlining the two options open to them: seek asylum in France and be relocated within the country or return to their country of origin.

Authorities say residents of the Jungle will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning Monday at 8am, local time.

