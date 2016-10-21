Calais Jungle camp: Demolition to begin Monday

(CNN) French authorities will Monday begin clearing "The Jungle," the makeshift refugee camp at Calais, giving the thousands of people living there the option to seek asylum in France or to return to their country of origin, they said.

The plan is to have the camp completely torn down by December.

On Sunday, foot patrols of volunteers will distribute flyers explaining that the camp is to close, and outlining the two options open to them, according to the French Ministry of the Interior.

Authorities say residents of the Jungle will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning Monday at 8am, local time.

Developing story - more to come