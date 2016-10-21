Story highlights It's open to believers and non-believers

But all marks of religion are banned

(CNN) Sweden has opened its first neutral cemetery, free of any religious symbols, to cater to the country's large number of atheists.

The founder of the site in Borlänge, in central Sweden, said it is open to believers and non-believers alike as long as they don't have any religious symbols or markings on their headstones.

"The idea came up because I wanted to have a neutral place for people," said Josef Erdem, a teacher, who got permission for the new burial ground from the Church of Sweden.

The site is next to the Stora Tuna church, which already has a graveyard for Christians. Applications are now open for spaces there, which will be maintained by the church.

The non-religious cemetery is located next to the Church of Sweden's Stora Tuna church

"If, for example, you're a family that has both Muslims and Christians and want all your family together, you don't want any symbols in the cemetery," explained Erdem, in an interview translated into English by his son, Jian Erdem.

