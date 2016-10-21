'Weiner' captures candidate's political fall

(CNN) After a celebrated theatrical run, "Weiner" finally arrives on Showtime, feeling even more timely given the most recent sexting scandal involving former New York congressman Anthony Weiner and his subsequent split with wife and Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

A staggering ode to Weiner's ego, the documentary rifles through his years as a rising Democratic political star to his resignation in the first few minutes, before following Weiner's failed 2013 run for New York City's mayor. The cameras are thus there as the bid unravels amid new revelations, in ways that are illuminating and, in Abedin's pained expressions alone, profoundly uncomfortable.

Weiner appears addicted to the spotlight and adulation that goes with politics, much to the chagrin of those surrounding him. That's virtually the only explanation for why he would have agreed to provide this sort of unfettered access, which includes allowing the camera to capture him as he endures a series of phone calls and interviews in his shorts.

As the wheels come off the campaign, Weiner snaps at documentarian Josh Kriegman (who produced and directed with Elyse Steinberg) for violating the "fly on the wall" conceit by asking him a question. Later, Weiner obsesses over a horrible interview with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell, while urging his wife to reassure him that the combative host came off worse than he did.

The tabloid madness reaches its peak with the absurdity of one sexting partner trying to confront Weiner as he goes out of his way to avoid her, following a circuitous path through a fast-food restaurant. When Kriegman again breaks the unseen wall and asks, "Why have you let me film this?," there's no good answer, but the unarticulated response nevertheless seems self-evident given the candidate's desperate need for attention.

