Story highlights Cartoon newsman Kent Brockman goes job hunting in Sunday's 'The Simpsons' and ends up at a Buzzfeed-like organization

Among Bizzfad's spot-on headlines: "6 Things You Didn't Know About 6 Things"

(CNN) Kent Brockman goes looking for a new job in Sunday's episode of "The Simpsons," but the old-school newsman may find it hard to find his place in the new media world.

In a sneak peek provided to CNN, Brockman walks into the open-floor office of Bizzfad -- a clear nod to Buzzfeed -- and finds rows of content makers churning out headlines like "The 20 People Donald Trump Hasn't Insulted" and "6 Things You Don't Know About 6 Things."

His meeting with the heads of Bizzfad is equally discouraging.

The episode, titled "Trust But Clarify," will have a storyline in which the anchor struggles to find his feet in the changing media landscape.

Read More