'Rats,' 'Before the Flood' document different kinds of horror

(CNN) Morgan Spurlock's "Rats" is shrewdly billed as a "horrormentary." Yet of the two worthwhile, globetrotting documentaries premiering this week, Leonardo DiCaprio's "Before the Flood" -- a deep dive into the subject of climate change -- might be the more terrifying.

DiCaprio, of course, is hardly the first actor to lend his celebrity to promoting the issue. "Years of Living Dangerously," for example -- which returns on National Geographic Channel, moving from Showtime -- enlisted a host of stars to explore different environmental concerns.

Still, as the U.N. Messenger of Peace, DiCaprio brings something extra -- including his admitted pessimism -- to the material, as well as connections that land him on-camera interviews with President Obama, Pope Francis, U.N. Secretary General Bank-Ki Moon, entrepreneur Elon Musk and Secretary of State John Kerry, as well as a number of top climatologists.

Anticipating criticism, "Before the Flood" preemptively includes a montage of climate-change deniers in media (Rush Limbaugh, Fox News' Greg Gutfield and Sean Hannity) who will surely dismiss this as more Hollywood hysteria from a limousine liberal.

DiCaprio, however, is clearly no Leo-come-lately but rather puts in the work and time -- visiting five continents, including the Arctic, China and India. He recalls his introduction to the issue more than two decades ago by then-Vice President Al Gore, which is appropriate, since "Before the Flood" is in many ways a decade-later sequel to "An Inconvenient Truth," including its closing suggestions about how an ordinary consumer can help make a difference.

