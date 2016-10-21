Breaking News

Story highlights

  • Oprah Winfrey opened up about the election in a new interview with T.D. Jakes
  • The former TV host said she refrained from talking about politics until now because she 'didn't know what to say that could actually pierce through all the noise'

(CNN)Oprah Winfrey has a strong message for undecided voters in a new interview with TV host T.D. Jakes: "There really is no choice, people."

In a one-hour chat with Jakes on his syndicated talk show, Winfrey, who supports Hillary Clinton, tells the host that she has hesitated to say much about this year's election because "I didn't know what to say that could actually pierce through all the noise and the chaos and the disgusting vitriol that's going on and actually be heard."
    But with voting day just weeks away, she had a message for "all the people sitting around talking about they can't decide."
    "I hear this all the time, you get into conversations -- and there's not a person in this room who hasn't been in the same conversation -- where people say, 'I just don't know if I like her.' She's not coming over to your house," Winfrey said, as the audience erupted in laughter. "You don't have to like her."
    She went on to tell the audience: "Do you like democracy or do you want a demagogue?"
    Winfrey officially endorsed Clinton back in June in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
    She told them at the time: "Regardless of your politics, it's a seminal moment for women. What this says is, there is no ceiling, that ceiling just went boom! It says anything is possible when you can be leader of the free world."
    The T.D. Jakes interview with Winfrey airs Thursday, October 27.