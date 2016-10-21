Morgan Spurlock on horror documentary 'Rats': 'We all have a rat story'

Story highlights Morgan Spurlock explores the world of rats in new Discovery Channel documentary

(CNN) Rats just got a whole lot scarier.

"You can't unsee it," Morgan Spurlock told CNN about his upcoming Discovery Channel documentary, not-so-subtly titled, "Rats." "What makes it much more scary is the fact that it's all real."

"Rats" takes viewers around the world to explore how different people view the typically unwelcome rodent. In New York City, rats are considered an infestation because they reportedly outnumber the city's population of 8.4 million humans. In Vietnam, rats are a delicacy imported from Cambodia. While in Rajasthan, India, rats are worshiped at the Karni Mata Temple, also known as The Temple of Rats.

"We all have a rat story," Spurlock said. "They are everywhere, all around the world. That was one of the biggest reasons [I made the film] because most of us also had a really uncomfortable reaction to rats."

Spurlock's reaction to rats as a food source?

