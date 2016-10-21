Kim Kardashian West's quiet 36th birthday

(CNN) Last year, Kanye West rented a movie theater and threw his then-pregnant wife a massive 35th birthday bash.

Don't look for something like that this year.

My husband never ceases the amaze me! He rented out the entire movie theater to screen the new Steve Jobs (It's sooooo good BTW) and had all of my family & close friends come dressed up as their best pregnant Kim look (fake baby bumps provided on arrival!) Not sure if that was to make me feel less huge or just a fun cool theme but I loved it & had the best time ever, feeling so very comfortable eating churros with a bunch of pregnant women! Just what I needed, the perfect chill yummy food birthday!!!! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 21, 2015 at 8:57pm PDT

Kim Kardashian West looks to be leaving the public celebration of her 36th birthday to others.

The reality star continues to remain under the radar after being robbed in Paris.

She's remained out of the limelight - both publicly and on social media - since the heist on October 3.