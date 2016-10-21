Kevin Meaney, comedian and actor, dies

Story highlights One of his famous lines was "That's not right"

Meaney's first HBO special was in 1986

(CNN) Standup comedian and actor Kevin Meaney, who made numerous appearances on late-night TV and was famous for delivering the line, "That's not right," has died, his agent said Friday.

Meaney was found at his home in Forestburgh, New York, agent Tom Ingegno said. His age and the cause of death weren't immediately known.

Meaney was scheduled to perform Saturday night in Rhode Island, according to his website

After his first HBO special in 1986, Meaney was catapulted to the spotlight and debuted on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson the following year, according to Meaney's website. He returned to the show a dozen times.

Meaney starred in the CBS sitcom "Uncle Buck," which ran for one season in 1990, and appeared on "Saturday Night Live."

