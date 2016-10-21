Story highlights Ethan Hawke reveals he's been waiting his whole life to star in a western

Hawke says his co-star John Travolta is one of the greatest actors alive

The real scene stealer is Hawke's co-star, Jumpy the dog.

(CNN) It's the year of the western for Ethan Hawke.

Hawke, 45, who recently starred in the box office hit, "The Magnificent Seven" is putting on his cowboy hat once again in "In The Valley of Violence."

"I've been waiting to make a western my whole life," Hawke said. "It's like I'm finally old enough. You have to have a few cracks in your face and your voice has to have gone south of pitch perfect and you get to be in a western."

Hawke plays Paul, a drifter making his way to Mexico with his dog, Abbie. But things take a dark turn when they stumble upon the nearly deserted town of Denton and are made well aware that they are not welcome. John Travolta stars opposite Hawke as the town's marshal and in one scene the two take part in the ultimate western shootout. This is the first film they've starred in together.

