The movie 'depicts Lando in his formative years as a scoundrel on the rise in the galaxy's underworld,' according to an announcement

(CNN) Donald Glover is joining the "Star Wars" universe.

The acclaimed actor and Grammy-nominated artist, has been cast as young Lando Calrissian in the still-untitled Han Solo standalone film, set for release in 2018.

Donald Glover arrives at HBO's Post Emmy Awards reception held at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

The movie, from directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller , will show Lando "in his formative years as a scoundrel on the rise in the galaxy's underworld."

Lando was played by Billy Dee Williams in "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi."

