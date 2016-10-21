Story highlights
(CNN)Donald Glover is joining the "Star Wars" universe.
The acclaimed actor and Grammy-nominated artist, has been cast as young Lando Calrissian in the still-untitled Han Solo standalone film, set for release in 2018.
The movie, from directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, will show Lando "in his formative years as a scoundrel on the rise in the galaxy's underworld."
Lando was played by Billy Dee Williams in "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi."
Glover joins Alden Ehrenreich, who was cast as Han Solo in July.
"We're so lucky to have an artist as talented as Donald join us," said Lord and Miller in a statement. "These are big shoes to fill, and an even bigger cape, and this one fits him perfectly, which will save us money on alterations. Also, we'd like to publicly apologize to Donald for ruining Comic-Con for him forever."
Glover was formerly a cast member on NBC's beloved cult comedy "Community."
He now stars on FX's "Atlanta," which he also created, and will appear in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens," opened in December and broke records at the box office. To date, it has earned over $2 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" opens in December.