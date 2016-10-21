Story highlights
(CNN)Actress Anne Hathaway may have been all smiles during her Best Supporting Actress win at the 2013 Academy Awards, but inside she was anything but joy-filled.
"I felt very uncomfortable," the actress explained in a new interview with the Guardian. "I kind of lost my mind doing that movie and it hadn't come back yet. Then I had to stand up in front of people and feel something I don't feel which is uncomplicated happiness."
Hathaway, who won her Oscar for her role in "Les Misérables," was the target of largely unfair criticism during her campaign for gold.
"I tried to pretend that I was happy and I got called out on it, big time," she said. "That's the truth and that's what happened. It sucks."
Hathaway added that she felt "wrong" to be wearing a dress that "cost more than some people are going to see in their lifetime."
The actress wore a memorable pink Prada dress to the ceremony, accompanied by a necklace estimated to have been worth $10 million.
Overall, Hathaway learned a lesson from the experience.
"What you learn from it is that you only feel like you can die from embarrassment, you don't actually die," she said.
Hathaway's latest movie is monster sci-fi flick, Colossal.
She also joined the cast of "Oceans 8," an all-female spin-off of the caper franchise, back in August.