"I kind of lost my mind doing that movie and it hadn't come back yet," the actress said

(CNN) Actress Anne Hathaway may have been all smiles during her Best Supporting Actress win at the 2013 Academy Awards, but inside she was anything but joy-filled.

"I felt very uncomfortable," the actress explained in a new interview with the Guardian . "I kind of lost my mind doing that movie and it hadn't come back yet. Then I had to stand up in front of people and feel something I don't feel which is uncomplicated happiness."

Hathaway, who won her Oscar for her role in "Les Misérables,‬‬" was the target of largely unfair criticism during her campaign for gold.

"I tried to pretend that I was happy and I got called out on it, big time," she said. "That's the truth and that's what happened. It sucks."

Hathaway added that she felt "wrong" to be wearing a dress that "cost more than some people are going to see in their lifetime."

