6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

(CNN) A preliminary 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake, which was 6.3 kilometers in depth, hit near Kurayoshi city, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage and no tsunami warning has been issued.

Japan, which sits along the so-called Ring of Fire, is no stranger to earthquakes.

