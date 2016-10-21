6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

Story highlights
(CNN)A preliminary 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake, which was 6.3 kilometers in depth, hit near Kurayoshi city, the USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of damage and no tsunami warning has been issued.
Japan, which sits along the so-called Ring of Fire, is no stranger to earthquakes.
The largest recorded quake to hit Japan came on March 11, 2011, when a magnitude-9.0 centered 231 miles (372 kilometers) northeast of Tokyo devastated the country.
That quake triggered a massive tsunami that swallowed entire communities in eastern Japan. It killed about 22,000 people -- almost 20,000 from the initial quake and tsunami, and the rest from health conditions related to the disaster.
