Breaking News

Bangladesh: Suspected leader behind Dhaka cafe attack died in police raid

By Sugam Pokharel, CNN

Updated 10:05 AM ET, Fri October 21, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

dhaka restaurant owner story attack natpkg field_00000000
dhaka restaurant owner story attack natpkg field_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Dhaka restaurant owner details attack

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dhaka restaurant owner details attack 02:18

Story highlights

  • Abdur Rahman died after jumping off a balcony, officials say
  • He was the head of the Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh Islamist group

(CNN)Abdur Rahman tried to escape as police closed in.

The Islamist leader jumped off a fifth-floor balcony as he fled police during a raid this month, then died in a hospital October 8 from injuries he sustained, a spokesman for Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion told CNN.
    Investigators believe Rahman ordered the deadly terror attack at a cafe in Dhaka in July that left 21 hostages and two police officers dead after an 11-hour siege. But authorities have not yet determined the extent of Rahman's involvement in the attack, battalion spokesman Maj. Gen. Farhad Hossain Mahmud said.
    Hostage situation in Dhaka
    Photos: Hostage situation in Dhaka
    Bangladesh security personnel patrol the streets of Dhaka on Saturday, July 2 after gunmen seized a bakery in the capital overnight, killing 20 hostages and two officers, according to the military.
    Photos: Hostage situation in Dhaka
    Bangladesh security personnel patrol the streets of Dhaka on Saturday, July 2 after gunmen seized a bakery in the capital overnight, killing 20 hostages and two officers, according to the military.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    The military says the attackers used guns, explosive devices and &quot;a lot of sharp domestic weapons.&quot; The hostages&#39; bodies were found after the standoff ended on Saturday.
    Photos: Hostage situation in Dhaka
    The military says the attackers used guns, explosive devices and "a lot of sharp domestic weapons." The hostages' bodies were found after the standoff ended on Saturday.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    Bangladeshi police stand guard outside the Holey Artisan Bakery cafe, where the attack took place. The cafe is in Gulshan, one one of Dhaka&#39;s most affluent neighborhoods and a diplomatic enclave.
    Photos: Hostage situation in Dhaka
    Bangladeshi police stand guard outside the Holey Artisan Bakery cafe, where the attack took place. The cafe is in Gulshan, one one of Dhaka's most affluent neighborhoods and a diplomatic enclave.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    An injured police officer is led away after the cafe attack in the early hours of July 2 in Dhaka.
    Photos: Hostage situation in Dhaka
    An injured police officer is led away after the cafe attack in the early hours of July 2 in Dhaka.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    Security personnel stand guard at the scene.
    Photos: Hostage situation in Dhaka
    Security personnel stand guard at the scene.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    People carry an injured man near the cafe.
    Photos: Hostage situation in Dhaka
    People carry an injured man near the cafe.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    Another injured person is helped outside the cafe.
    Photos: Hostage situation in Dhaka
    Another injured person is helped outside the cafe.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    An injured police officer sits in a car. The attackers threw explosives at police as they exchanged gunfire, a source at the scene said.
    Photos: Hostage situation in Dhaka
    An injured police officer sits in a car. The attackers threw explosives at police as they exchanged gunfire, a source at the scene said.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    Police take cover near the cafe.
    Photos: Hostage situation in Dhaka
    Police take cover near the cafe.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    Police officers take security measures.
    Photos: Hostage situation in Dhaka
    Police officers take security measures.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    Police stand armed at the scene of the attack.
    Photos: Hostage situation in Dhaka
    Police stand armed at the scene of the attack.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    An injured police officer is helped at the scene.
    Photos: Hostage situation in Dhaka
    An injured police officer is helped at the scene.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    Security personnel stand guard near the cafe.
    Photos: Hostage situation in Dhaka
    Security personnel stand guard near the cafe.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    02 dhaka 070222 Dhaka 070223 Dhaka 0702 RESTRICTED17 Dhaka 070115 Dhaka 070113 Dhaka 070110 Dhaka 0701 14 Dhaka 070111 Dhaka 070112 Dhaka 070109 Dhaka 0701 RESTRICTED07 Dhaka 0701 RESTRICTED05 dhaka 0701
    Rahman was the head of Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh, a banned jihadist group that has pledged allegiance to ISIS and whose attacks have focused on religious minorities.
    Authorities identified Rahman as the leader of the group through documents and letters seized from the location of the raid, Mahmud said.
    Read More
    ISIS claimed responsibility for the July attack, but officials in Bangladesh maintain the terror group has no presence in the country.
    Is Bangladesh the next ISIS hot spot?

    CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet contributed to this report.