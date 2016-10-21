Chris Melissinos is a gaming expert and author of "The Art of Video Games: From Pac-Man to Mass Effect". The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) As I ascended the back of the beast, my grip slick with fear, I desperately clung to anything that would prevent my demise. Lurching towards a glowing artifice, my sword found its mark and plunged deeply.

Limb by limb, the magnificent creature upon which I stood succumbed to lifelessness and gravity, shaking the world as it descended.

Rolling from its cratering mass, I found myself staring into the beast's eyes as its body shuddered with the last gasp of its vacating soul.

Well, not really me, of course.

But the video game, " Shadow of the Colossus ", allowed me to engage in its story in a way that no other medium could.