From geek dens to gallery walls: Why gaming is now for adults and art lovers

By Chris Melissinos

Updated 9:10 AM ET, Fri October 21, 2016

Video games have come a long way from the retro arcades and hulking home computer systems of years past. Now, argues Chris Melissinos, video games have become an amalgam of traditional art forms -- and have become an one in its own right. Here Melissinos provides examples of games that have elevated the medium to its current level -- and could pave the way for video games to become the century's dominant art form.

Pictured: "Journey" (2012)
"Journey" (2012)"The reason why 'Journey' is so impactful is that it manages to create a world that is at once alien, but familiar, taking inspiration from ancient civilizations and things like Islamic architecture," says Chris Melissinos.
"Journey" (2012)"I was crying when I finished the game. It really tugs at the corner of your heartstrings. Throughout the game the player is constantly presented with a doppelganger that helps you throughout the journey. You don't realize until the end that this doppelganger is actually several different players that you have met. It got me thinking about the many people that come into your life at different stages.

"The soundtrack is the first video game soundtrack to be nominated for a Grammy, and it's really the music that breathes life into this incredible world. The two together draw the player in, who becomes an organic part of this world."
"Shadow of the Colossus" (2005)"Literally one of my favorite games of all time," says Melissinos. "At the time of its release, we had not really experienced a world like it."
"Shadow of the Colossus" (2005)"It's an incredibly beautiful and complete world, almost devoid of life. It felt like moving through an ancient world."
"Shadow of the Colossus" (2005)"You're playing this small human, able to take the life of a giant colossus, which looks you in the eye while dying. It's like everything that they represent, such as danger and evil, is actually represented in your small character. The game really engages your morality and I think that's why it was unique for its time."
"Ori and the Blind Forest" (2015)"The style of art in 'Ori and the Blind Forest' has this dreamlike sensitivity that is usually reserved for high profile animated films," says Melissinos. "When this game came out we weren't used to seeing it in video games."
"Ori and the Blind Forest" (2015)"Being in Ori's world feels like being awash in a dreamscape. It's very soft, almost Disney-esque. It's the carefully constructed, richly detailed world which makes it so compelling."
"Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons" (2013)"Brothers follows a simple overall narrative ark," says the writer, "but its emotional storyline gives the game its impact."
"Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons" (2013)"You play two brothers working together to overcome obstacles and save their dying father -- ultimately it's a game about selflessness."
"Bioshock" (2007)"'Bioshock' is a commentary on what happens to a society when it is stripped from any moral or ethical guidance. In a way it's a cautionary tale."
"Bioshock" (2007)"When 'Bioshock' came out it was praised for its hauntingly beautiful Art Deco- fashioned dystopian world. But it's really the narrative that shapes the art. As a player you are injecting morality into the game."
"Limbo" (2010)"What struck me about 'Limbo', was the way in which danger was presented," explains Melissinos. "The game is created with a deliberately restrictive black and white palette, which means danger is everywhere, lurking in the shadows."
"Inside" (2016)"As with 'Limbo', 'Inside' is created with a very purposeful and specific style, which is what makes its world so cool."
Chris Melissinos is a gaming expert and author of "The Art of Video Games: From Pac-Man to Mass Effect". The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author.

(CNN)As I ascended the back of the beast, my grip slick with fear, I desperately clung to anything that would prevent my demise. Lurching towards a glowing artifice, my sword found its mark and plunged deeply.

Limb by limb, the magnificent creature upon which I stood succumbed to lifelessness and gravity, shaking the world as it descended.
    Rolling from its cratering mass, I found myself staring into the beast's eyes as its body shuddered with the last gasp of its vacating soul.
    Well, not really me, of course.
    But the video game, "Shadow of the Colossus", allowed me to engage in its story in a way that no other medium could.
    In fact, the better I was at playing the game, the worse I felt about my actions -- I was experiencing deep, emotional engagement.

    The player as artist

    Say the word 'art' and some immediate images form: sculpture, narrative, painting, and illustration, to name a few.
    Video games exist as an amalgam of many forms of traditional art, where the player is no longer merely an observer -- as one would be in admiring a painting on a wall or a sculpture on a pedestal. Rather, the player is an active participant in the emergence of the form.

    "Shadow of the Collosus" (2005)

    I'm not proposing that all video games rise to that emotional level -- just as every canvas that has paint applied to it may not be embraced as art by society. However, as an art form that is still in its early stages, the rapid rate at which the medium has expanded to achieve output worthy of that definition is astounding.

    The 'bit baby' generation

    Video games emerged from the engineering playgrounds of the 1950s and 60s and made their way into homes in the early 1970s.
    This generation of video game players, which I call the "bit baby" generation, were the first members of society to grow up with computers in the home. They willingly poured themselves into their Atari Video Computer Systems, Intellivisions, Apple IIs, and ZX Spectrums.

    "Journey" (2012)

    While rudimentary by today's standards, these machines held massive storytelling potential. If we could apply ourselves to learn how to speak to them we could see our ideas, stories, and humanity reflected back at us.
    Take "Missile Command", which was an immediate hit with the public when released by Atari in 1980. Although a seemingly simple target game, people engaged with the morality of its designer, David Theurer.

    "Bioshock" (2007)

    Reflecting his views on the threat posed by the Cold War, Theurer decided to make his game one of defense. The six cities the player protects are all in California, where Theurer lived at the time, and he suffered nightmares about the possible devastation they could be subject to for several years.
    Here is an artist who created a work imbued with his morality and observations of the world around him, and who suffered for it. It is no different to the experience of anyone else who has brought art into the world.
    The ambition of early game developers was no less than those of today, they just lacked the language and tools to fully communicate their stories. More than four decades later, artists and storytellers no longer have those limitations and we "bit babies" never stopped playing.

    The highest form of art?

    Today, video games are an important form of artistic expression the world over.
    From games that recreate the childlike wonder in discovering magic and delight in the world -- like "Super Mario Brothers" -- to those that explore the hopelessness of losing a child -- as in "That Dragon, Cancer" -- video games are capable of expressing the full breadth of human experience.
    At a time when technology is no longer a significant limitation, game developers often create deliberate constraints -- such as limited color palettes, constrained controls, or abstract depictions -- out of artistic choice to enhance the narrative and emotion conveyed.
    Key examples of this are the minimal aesthetic in "Thomas was Alone", which creates an emotional connection with geometric shapes, and the silhouetted universe that unnerves the player in "Limbo."

    "Limbo" (2010)

    Because video games demand our attention and effort to truly engage with them, it's easy for those who don't play to be dismissive of the medium. Movies may last two hours, a book may take three days to read, but some video games need 40 or 50 hours of dedication to fully unpack their tale.
    The stories that reflect our world, reveal our aspirations, question societal norms, challenge our own morality, or simply exist to bring people together, are expressed through so many of these games.
    If we choose to let ourselves engage, video games will reveal themselves not just as a dominant art form for the 21st century, but one of the most important art forms in the history of mankind.