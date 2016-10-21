A fresh twist for New York's skyline

Breaking News

The twisted design serves a practical purpose by allowing more expansive views of the adjacent Hudson River and lower Manhattan.
The $1.9 billion development will serve as a first US base for luxury hotel chain Six Senses, and provide 240 apartments, plus restaurants, entertainment and retail facilities.
&quot;The architecture draws inspiration from New York City&#39;s classic Modernist structures and cultural institutions,&quot; according to BIG. &quot;The punched window openings are...a reference to the historic industrial buildings of the neighborhood and nearby Meatpacking District.&quot;
The towers will join a growing field of twisted architecture that is making waves around the world.&lt;br /&gt;
The Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) recently released a comprehensive list of the world&#39;s twisting tall buildings that are either completed or under construction. From Shanghai to Dubai, CNN takes a look at these spectacular spiraled skyscrapers, as well as some of the other tallest buildings in the world. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Topping CTBUH&#39;s list in terms of height is Shanghai Tower, which twirls 632 meters (2,073 feet) into the sky.
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, ChinaThe Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) recently released a comprehensive list of the world's twisting tall buildings that are either completed or under construction. From Shanghai to Dubai, CNN takes a look at these spectacular spiraled skyscrapers, as well as some of the other tallest buildings in the world.

Topping CTBUH's list in terms of height is Shanghai Tower, which twirls 632 meters (2,073 feet) into the sky.
Shanghai Tower is also the tallest building in China, and the second tallest skyscraper in the world after the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, ChinaShanghai Tower is also the tallest building in China, and the second tallest skyscraper in the world after the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Located in Shanghai&#39;s burgeoning Lujiazui financial district and designed by architects Marshall Strabala and Jun Xia from the firm Gensler, its twisted form accommodates strong typhoon winds. The tower was completed at the end of 2015.
Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, ChinaLocated in Shanghai's burgeoning Lujiazui financial district and designed by architects Marshall Strabala and Jun Xia from the firm Gensler, its twisted form accommodates strong typhoon winds. The tower was completed at the end of 2015.
Although not yet completed, the second tallest twisted building on CTBUH&#39;s list is the Lakhta Center, a tower in St Petersburgh, Russia.
Lakhta Center, St Petersburg, RussiaAlthough not yet completed, the second tallest twisted building on CTBUH's list is the Lakhta Center, a tower in St Petersburgh, Russia.
Designed by British architect Tony Kettle in conjunction with Gorproject, the tower has a projected height of 462 meters (1,516 feet) and is due to be completed by the end of 2018.
Lakhta Tower, St Petersburg, RussiaDesigned by British architect Tony Kettle in conjunction with Gorproject, the tower has a projected height of 462 meters (1,516 feet) and is due to be completed by the end of 2018.
A residential skyscraper in Dubai Marina, Ocean Heights stands 310 meters (1,017 feet) tall and has 83 floors. The tower is the second highest twisting tall building that&#39;s been completed and was designed by American architect, Andrew Bromberg from Aedas.
Ocean Heights, Dubai, UAEA residential skyscraper in Dubai Marina, Ocean Heights stands 310 meters (1,017 feet) tall and has 83 floors. The tower is the second highest twisting tall building that's been completed and was designed by American architect, Andrew Bromberg from Aedas.
Completed in 2013 and designed by Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill, Cayan Tower soars 306 meters (1,005 feet) into the sky. It&#39;s the third tallest twisted tower in the world that&#39;s complete, according to CTBUH.
Cayan Tower, Dubai, UAECompleted in 2013 and designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Cayan Tower soars 306 meters (1,005 feet) into the sky. It's the third tallest twisted tower in the world that's complete, according to CTBUH.
A white ribbon wraps around Moscow&#39;s stunning Evolution Tower, which topped out at 246 meters (807 feet) when completed in 2015.
Evolution Tower, Moscow, RussiaA white ribbon wraps around Moscow's stunning Evolution Tower, which topped out at 246 meters (807 feet) when completed in 2015.
Inspired by the city&#39;s St Basil Cathedral and Russia&#39;s never completed Talin&#39;s Tower, the chief architect for design was Philip Nikandrov, from Gorproject.
Evolution Tower, Moscow, RussiaInspired by the city's St Basil Cathedral and Russia's never completed Talin's Tower, the chief architect for design was Philip Nikandrov, from Gorproject.
The world&#39;s first ever twisted tall building was the 190 meter (623 feet) Turning Torso, which was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and completed in 2005.
Turning Torso, Malmo, SwedenThe world's first ever twisted tall building was the 190 meter (623 feet) Turning Torso, which was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and completed in 2005.
&quot;The unconventional form of a twisting building means every component of tall building design must be rethought,&quot; says the CTBUH report author, Shawn Ursini.
Turning Torso, Malmo, Sweden"The unconventional form of a twisting building means every component of tall building design must be rethought," says the CTBUH report author, Shawn Ursini.
Dubbed the &#39;Marilyn Monroe&#39; towers by local residents due to its fluid, natural lines, Absolute World Towers was designed by MAD architects.
Absolute World Towers E & D, Ontario, CanadaDubbed the 'Marilyn Monroe' towers by local residents due to its fluid, natural lines, Absolute World Towers was designed by MAD architects.
Absolute World&#39;s two twisted towers stand at 176 meters (577 feet) and 158 meters (518 feet) tall.
Absolute Towers E & D, Ontario, CanadaAbsolute World's two twisted towers stand at 176 meters (577 feet) and 158 meters (518 feet) tall.
Claiming the crown for the world&#39;s tallest building upon its completion in 2010, the Burj Khalifa stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest completed competitor.
The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAEClaiming the crown for the world's tallest building upon its completion in 2010, the Burj Khalifa stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest completed competitor.
However, the Burj Khalifa&#39;s 828 meter (2,717 feet) mark on Dubai&#39;s skyline may soon be eclipsed by a new mega-tall skyscraper.
The Tower, Dubai, United Arab EmiratesHowever, the Burj Khalifa's 828 meter (2,717 feet) mark on Dubai's skyline may soon be eclipsed by a new mega-tall skyscraper.
Although not yet officially named, &#39;The Tower&#39; at Dubai Creek Harbour will be 100m taller than the Burj Khalifa.
The Tower, Dubai, UAEAlthough not yet officially named, 'The Tower' at Dubai Creek Harbour will be 100m taller than the Burj Khalifa.
The Santiago Calatrava designed tower is expected to be completed in 2020 and will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak.
The Tower, Dubai, UAEThe Santiago Calatrava designed tower is expected to be completed in 2020 and will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak.
Also competing for the title of the world&#39;s tallest building is Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the tower aims to break the 1 km (3,280 feet) threshold upon its expected completion in 2019. Such innovation doesn&#39;t come cheap - the building is expected to cost &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/30/world/meast/saudi-arabia-worlds-tallest-building-jeddah-tower/&quot;&gt;$1.23 billion&lt;/a&gt;.
Jeddah Tower, Saudi ArabiaAlso competing for the title of the world's tallest building is Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the tower aims to break the 1 km (3,280 feet) threshold upon its expected completion in 2019. Such innovation doesn't come cheap - the building is expected to cost $1.23 billion.
Taking the race to even further extremes, a proposal for a tower double the height of the Burj Khalifa was unveiled In Feburary by Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates (KPF) and Leslie E Robertson Associates (LERA).
Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanTaking the race to even further extremes, a proposal for a tower double the height of the Burj Khalifa was unveiled In Feburary by Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates (KPF) and Leslie E Robertson Associates (LERA).
The 1,600 meter -- one entire mile -- tower is part of a future city concept named &quot;Next Tokyo 2045,&quot; which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.
Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanThe 1,600 meter -- one entire mile -- tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.
In December 2015, plans were unveiled for 1 Undershaft -- a 300 meter (984 feet) tall building that could become the City of London&#39;s tallest skyscraper.
1 Undershaft, London, UKIn December 2015, plans were unveiled for 1 Undershaft -- a 300 meter (984 feet) tall building that could become the City of London's tallest skyscraper.
1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London&#39;s existing tallest building, The Shard, which sits 309 meters (1,013 feet) above London at its highest point.
1 Undershaft, London, UK1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's existing tallest building, The Shard, which sits 309 meters (1,013 feet) above London at its highest point.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://432parkavenue.com/?state=home&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;432 Park Avenue&lt;/a&gt;, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015 and recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world. The 425.5 meter (1,396 feet) building was designed by Rafael Vinoly of SLCE Architects.
432 Park Avenue, New York, U.S.432 Park Avenue, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015 and recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world. The 425.5 meter (1,396 feet) building was designed by Rafael Vinoly of SLCE Architects.
Known as the &quot;Freedom Tower,&quot; One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. At 541 meters (1,776 feet) it&#39;s the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.forbes.com/sites/morganbrennan/2012/04/30/1-world-trade-center-officially-new-yorks-new-tallest-building/#2715e4857a0b564dc6e76cc2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Forbes&lt;/a&gt;. The building was designed by&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill.
One World Trade Center, New York, U.S.Known as the "Freedom Tower," One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. At 541 meters (1,776 feet) it's the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to Forbes. The building was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.
The first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, Taipei 101 stands at 508 meters (1,667 feet) tall. Designed by C.Y. Lee &amp;amp; Partners to withstand the elements -- including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds -- Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.
Taipei 101, Taipei, TaiwanThe first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, Taipei 101 stands at 508 meters (1,667 feet) tall. Designed by C.Y. Lee & Partners to withstand the elements -- including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds -- Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.
Construction of Shanghai&#39;s third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed &quot;The Bottle Opener&quot; was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it was completed in 2008. At 492 meters (1,614 feet) tall, the Kohn Pederson Fox building&#39;s residents include the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst &amp;amp; Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.
Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai, ChinaConstruction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it was completed in 2008. At 492 meters (1,614 feet) tall, the Kohn Pederson Fox building's residents include the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.
Hong Kong&#39;s tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you&#39;d get a different story. The city&#39;s tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped and the 484 meter (1,588 feet) tall International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper. The building was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox.
International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, ChinaHong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped and the 484 meter (1,588 feet) tall International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper. The building was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox.
The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world at 451.9 meters (1,483 feet). Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it&#39;s been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as &quot;Spiderman,&quot; freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. It was designed by Cesar Pelli.
Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaThe joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world at 451.9 meters (1,483 feet). Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. It was designed by Cesar Pelli.
Completed in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul&#39;s first supertall skyscraper, and currently the sixth tallest building in the world. At 556 meters (1,824 feet) tall, the building was designed by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kpf.com/about/profile&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates&lt;/a&gt;.
Lotte World Tower, Seoul, South KoreaCompleted in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul's first supertall skyscraper, and currently the sixth tallest building in the world. At 556 meters (1,824 feet) tall, the building was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates.
(CNN)Danish "starchitect" Bjarke Ingels continues to re-shape the New York skyline.

Ingels' first venture in the city -- the tetrahedron-shaped Via 57 West building -- opened earlier this year, and his design firm is pressing ahead with plans for glass behemoths The Spiral and 2 World Trade Center.
    The Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has now revealed details for an audacious $1.9 billion project dubbed "The Eleventh" that will see a pair of twisting towers rise above West Chelsea.
    The mixed-use buildings will stand 300 and 400 feet tall, becoming the tallest in the neighborhood.

    Twisted style

    The twisted aesthetic, creating a sense of motion, has a practical function as it allows expansive views of the Hudson river and Downtown Manhattan.
    According to a BIG release, the design "draws inspiration from New York City's classic Modernist structures and cultural institutions, while skewing traditional skyscraper geometry with rotating forms that maximize views from both towers."
    The "punched window openings" also represent a nod to local traditions.
    The rotating effect will be a new look for the city, although it mirrors a similar design for The Grove, a smaller pair of glass towers from BIG in Miami.

    Height of luxury

    The buildings for HFZ capital will not be completed until 2019, but they are already in high demand.
    Luxury chain Six Senses Hotels will open its first US location on the site, featuring 137 rooms and a spa across 10 floors of the east tower.
    The complex will also host 240 condominium apartments, as well as restaurants, retail and entertainment facilities. Both towers will feature open air promenades adjacent to the High Line park.
    Prices are yet to be announced for the apartments, but they are expected to be prohibitive.