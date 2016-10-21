A fresh twist for New York's skyline

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Let us dance – 'The Eleventh' towers in Manhattan, New York, will have a rotating aesthetic that gives the appearance of movement.



The towers, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, will stand 300 and 400 meters tall when they are completed in 2019. Hide Caption 1 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Looking good – The twisted design serves a practical purpose by allowing more expansive views of the adjacent Hudson River and lower Manhattan. Hide Caption 2 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs VIP guests – The $1.9 billion development will serve as a first US base for luxury hotel chain Six Senses, and provide 240 apartments, plus restaurants, entertainment and retail facilities. Hide Caption 3 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Classic heritage – "The architecture draws inspiration from New York City's classic Modernist structures and cultural institutions," according to BIG. "The punched window openings are...a reference to the historic industrial buildings of the neighborhood and nearby Meatpacking District." Hide Caption 4 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs New twist – The towers will join a growing field of twisted architecture that is making waves around the world.

Hide Caption 5 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China – The Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) recently released a comprehensive list of the world's twisting tall buildings that are either completed or under construction. From Shanghai to Dubai, CNN takes a look at these spectacular spiraled skyscrapers, as well as some of the other tallest buildings in the world.



Topping CTBUH's list in terms of height is Shanghai Tower, which twirls 632 meters (2,073 feet) into the sky. Hide Caption 6 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China – Shanghai Tower is also the tallest building in China, and the second tallest skyscraper in the world after the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Hide Caption 7 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China – Located in Shanghai's burgeoning Lujiazui financial district and designed by architects Marshall Strabala and Jun Xia from the firm Gensler, its twisted form accommodates strong typhoon winds. The tower was completed at the end of 2015. Hide Caption 8 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Lakhta Center, St Petersburg, Russia – Although not yet completed, the second tallest twisted building on CTBUH's list is the Lakhta Center, a tower in St Petersburgh, Russia. Hide Caption 9 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Lakhta Tower, St Petersburg, Russia – Designed by British architect Tony Kettle in conjunction with Gorproject, the tower has a projected height of 462 meters (1,516 feet) and is due to be completed by the end of 2018. Hide Caption 10 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Ocean Heights, Dubai, UAE – A residential skyscraper in Dubai Marina, Ocean Heights stands 310 meters (1,017 feet) tall and has 83 floors. The tower is the second highest twisting tall building that's been completed and was designed by American architect, Andrew Bromberg from Aedas. Hide Caption 11 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Cayan Tower, Dubai, UAE – Completed in 2013 and designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Cayan Tower soars 306 meters (1,005 feet) into the sky. It's the third tallest twisted tower in the world that's complete, according to CTBUH. Hide Caption 12 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Evolution Tower, Moscow, Russia – A white ribbon wraps around Moscow's stunning Evolution Tower, which topped out at 246 meters (807 feet) when completed in 2015. Hide Caption 13 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Evolution Tower, Moscow, Russia – Inspired by the city's St Basil Cathedral and Russia's never completed Talin's Tower, the chief architect for design was Philip Nikandrov, from Gorproject. Hide Caption 14 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Turning Torso, Malmo, Sweden – The world's first ever twisted tall building was the 190 meter (623 feet) Turning Torso, which was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and completed in 2005. Hide Caption 15 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Turning Torso, Malmo, Sweden – "The unconventional form of a twisting building means every component of tall building design must be rethought," says the CTBUH report author, Shawn Ursini. Hide Caption 16 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Absolute World Towers E & D, Ontario, Canada – Dubbed the 'Marilyn Monroe' towers by local residents due to its fluid, natural lines, Absolute World Towers was designed by MAD architects. Hide Caption 17 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Absolute Towers E & D, Ontario, Canada – Absolute World's two twisted towers stand at 176 meters (577 feet) and 158 meters (518 feet) tall. Hide Caption 18 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE – Claiming the crown for the world's tallest building upon its completion in 2010, the Burj Khalifa stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest completed competitor. Hide Caption 19 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs The Tower, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – However, the Burj Khalifa's 828 meter (2,717 feet) mark on Dubai's skyline may soon be eclipsed by a new mega-tall skyscraper. Hide Caption 20 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs The Tower, Dubai, UAE – Although not yet officially named, 'The Tower' at Dubai Creek Harbour will be 100m taller than the Burj Khalifa. Hide Caption 21 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs The Tower, Dubai, UAE – The Santiago Calatrava designed tower is expected to be completed in 2020 and will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. Hide Caption 22 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Jeddah Tower, Saudi Arabia – Also competing for the title of the world's tallest building is Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the tower aims to break the 1 km (3,280 feet) threshold upon its expected completion in 2019. Such innovation doesn't come cheap - the building is expected to cost $1.23 billion Hide Caption 23 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – Taking the race to even further extremes, a proposal for a tower double the height of the Burj Khalifa was unveiled In Feburary by Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates (KPF) and Leslie E Robertson Associates (LERA). Hide Caption 24 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – The 1,600 meter -- one entire mile -- tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay. Hide Caption 25 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs 1 Undershaft, London, UK – In December 2015, plans were unveiled for 1 Undershaft -- a 300 meter (984 feet) tall building that could become the City of London's tallest skyscraper. Hide Caption 26 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs 1 Undershaft, London, UK – 1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's existing tallest building, The Shard, which sits 309 meters (1,013 feet) above London at its highest point. Hide Caption 27 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs 432 Park Avenue, New York, U.S. – 432 Park Avenue , the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015 and recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world. The 425.5 meter (1,396 feet) building was designed by Rafael Vinoly of SLCE Architects. Hide Caption 28 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs One World Trade Center, New York, U.S. – Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Known as the "Freedom Tower," One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. At 541 meters (1,776 feet) it's the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to Forbes . The building was designed bySkidmore, Owings & Merrill. Hide Caption 29 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Taipei 101, Taipei, Taiwan – The first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, Taipei 101 stands at 508 meters (1,667 feet) tall. Designed by C.Y. Lee & Partners to withstand the elements -- including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds -- Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building. Hide Caption 30 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai, China – Construction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it was completed in 2008. At 492 meters (1,614 feet) tall, the Kohn Pederson Fox building's residents include the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas. Hide Caption 31 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, China – Hong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped and the 484 meter (1,588 feet) tall International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper. The building was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox. Hide Caption 32 of 34

Photos: These spiraling skyscrapers are some of the world's most eye-catching buildngs Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world at 451.9 meters (1,483 feet). Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. It was designed by Cesar Pelli. Hide Caption 33 of 34