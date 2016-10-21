South Africa announces its withdrawal from ICC

Story highlights South Africa gives one year notice for leaving the ICC

The court in the Hague, Netherlands, comprises 124 states

(CNN) South Africa began steps to withdraw from the International Criminal Court on Friday.

A written notice of South Africa's intention was submitted to the UN secretary general, said Tshililo Michael Masutha, the country's justice minister. The withdrawal from the international court will be formalized one year after the notification.

The court in the Hague, Netherlands, comprises 124 states from around the world. The ICC is the "court of last resort" and tries four types of crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, crimes of aggression and war crimes. The court was created by the Rome Statute, a treaty first brought before the United Nations.

During the 12 months' notice period, South Africa will remain under the Rome Statute.

Min Masutha says the implementation of the Rome Statute is in conflict and inconsistent #ICC pic.twitter.com/DFHPwfVvzz — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) October 21, 2016

The country's department of justice said via Twitter that South Africa was "hindered" by certain parts of the Rome Statute, primarily the one that "compels South Africa to arrest persons who may enjoy diplomatic immunity under customary international law, who are wanted by the ICC for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, to surrender such persons to the International Criminal Court."

