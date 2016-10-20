Bizarre Tinder death trial comes to an end

Story highlights 30-year-old Gable Tostee was found not guilty in the death of a woman who fell from his balcony in 2014.

Then-26-year-old Warriena Wright was a New Zealand citizen on vacation in Australia

(CNN) In 2014, Warriena Wright fell to her death from her Tinder date's 14th-floor apartment balcony on Australia's Gold Coast. Her date, Gable Tostee, was charged with murder and manslaughter.

On Thursday, Tostee was acquitted of all charges , bringing to an end a case that fascinated and divided onlookers. Supporters of the verdict said it was a clear execution of the justice system, while critics said the decision shows a grave oversight when it comes to violence against women.

Disgusted, but not surprised, at the #Tostee verdict. The legal system in Aus has long made light of violence against women. — Mia (@themiasandrist) October 20, 2016

Not guilty Gable #tostee no surprise. There was no evidence to convict him. Biggest surprise was that he was put on trial. — chris murphy (@chrismurphys) October 20, 2016

On August 7th, 2014, the pair met after connecting on the popular dating app Tinder the week before. When they returned to his apartment after a night out, the prosecution alleged Tostee locked Wright on his balcony following a heated argument. When she tried to escape, presumably to a lower floor, she plummeted to her death.

The most explosive piece of evidence in the trial was a three-hour-long audio recording Tostee had taken on his phone of the incident. The tape was played in court, and on it Tostee can be heard saying "you're lucky I haven't chucked you off my balcony you G** d*** psycho little b****."

Tostee's defense team said Wright was extremely intoxicated and had been acting "irrationally" before her tragic fall.

