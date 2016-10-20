Bizarre Tinder death trial comes to an end

Story highlights
- 30-year-old Gable Tostee was found not guilty in the death of a woman who fell from his balcony in 2014.
- Then-26-year-old Warriena Wright was a New Zealand citizen on vacation in Australia
(CNN)In 2014, Warriena Wright fell to her death from her Tinder date's 14th-floor apartment balcony on Australia's Gold Coast. Her date, Gable Tostee, was charged with murder and manslaughter.
On Thursday, Tostee was acquitted of all charges, bringing to an end a case that fascinated and divided onlookers. Supporters of the verdict said it was a clear execution of the justice system, while critics said the decision shows a grave oversight when it comes to violence against women.
On August 7th, 2014, the pair met after connecting on the popular dating app Tinder the week before. When they returned to his apartment after a night out, the prosecution alleged Tostee locked Wright on his balcony following a heated argument. When she tried to escape, presumably to a lower floor, she plummeted to her death.
The most explosive piece of evidence in the trial was a three-hour-long audio recording Tostee had taken on his phone of the incident. The tape was played in court, and on it Tostee can be heard saying "you're lucky I haven't chucked you off my balcony you G** d*** psycho little b****."
Tostee's defense team said Wright was extremely intoxicated and had been acting "irrationally" before her tragic fall.
Prosecutors alleged Tostee had choked Wright, trapped her and made her so afraid, she felt she had no choice but to escape at whatever cost.