Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (CNN) How would you try to balance traveling to give speeches and meeting world leaders, while simultaneously preparing for exams at the age of 19?

That's exactly what Malala Yousafzai faces.

Known as the girl who was shot by the Taliban for speaking out against them, the Pakistani activist for female education and youngest Nobel Prize laureate has become a household name.

During a Facebook live interview with CNN in Sharjah, UAE, Yousafzai stressed the importance of the international community in standing up to injustice -- referring to the dire situation in the Iraqi city of Mosul and the kidnapped Chibok girls of Nigeria.

"It is the Muslim people who are affected the most ... So they need to unite and they need to join hands ... along with other countries for peace."

Read More