Malala: Inspiring girls globally, while an everyday girl at heart

By Heidi Pullyard, for CNN

Updated 1:34 PM ET, Thu October 20, 2016

Malala Yousafzai poses on stage in Birmingham, England, after she was announced as a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, October 10, 2014. Two years earlier, she was shot in the head by the Taliban for her efforts to promote education for girls in Pakistan. Since then, after recovering from surgery, she has taken her campaign to the world stage.
Malala and her family visit the United Nations headquarters in New York before meeting with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in August.
Malala and her family visit the United Nations headquarters in New York before meeting with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in August.
Malala speaks during the Commonwealth Day observance service at Westminster Abbey in London. Malala has lived in Britain since the Taliban attack.
Malala speaks during the Commonwealth Day observance service at Westminster Abbey in London. Malala has lived in Britain since the Taliban attack.
Malala speaks at a youth empowerment event at London&#39;s Wembley Arena in March.
Malala speaks at a youth empowerment event at London's Wembley Arena in March.
Malala gives a copy of her book to Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II during a reception at Buckingham Palace in October 2013.
Malala gives a copy of her book to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a reception at Buckingham Palace in October 2013.
Malala addresses students and faculty of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, after receiving the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award in September 2013.
Malala addresses students and faculty of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, after receiving the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award in September 2013.
Queen Rania of Jordan presents Malala with the Leadership in Civil Society Award at the Clinton Global Citizen Awards ceremony in New York in September 2013.
Queen Rania of Jordan presents Malala with the Leadership in Civil Society Award at the Clinton Global Citizen Awards ceremony in New York in September 2013.
Musician Bono, right, and Salil Shetty, the secretary general of Amnesty International, honor Malala with the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award at the Manison House in Dublin, Ireland, in September 2013. The award is Amnesty International&#39;s highest honor, recognizing individuals who have promoted and enhanced the cause of human rights.
Musician Bono, right, and Salil Shetty, the secretary general of Amnesty International, honor Malala with the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award at the Manison House in Dublin, Ireland, in September 2013. The award is Amnesty International's highest honor, recognizing individuals who have promoted and enhanced the cause of human rights.
Malala receives a trophy from Yemeni civil rights activist Tawakkol Karman after being honored with the International Children&#39;s Peace Prize in The Hague, Netherlands, in September 2013. Karman was one of the Nobel Peace Prize winners in 2011.
Malala receives a trophy from Yemeni civil rights activist Tawakkol Karman after being honored with the International Children's Peace Prize in The Hague, Netherlands, in September 2013. Karman was one of the Nobel Peace Prize winners in 2011.
Malala receives the 25th International Prize of Catalonia in July 2013 in Barcelona, Spain. The award recognizes those who have contributed to the development of cultural, scientific and human values around the world.
Malala receives the 25th International Prize of Catalonia in July 2013 in Barcelona, Spain. The award recognizes those who have contributed to the development of cultural, scientific and human values around the world.
Malala is applauded before she speaks at the United Nations Youth Assembly in New York on July 12, 2013, her 16th birthday. &quot;They thought that the bullets would silence us, but they failed,&quot; she said. &quot;And then, out of that silence, came thousands of voices.&quot;
Malala is applauded before she speaks at the United Nations Youth Assembly in New York on July 12, 2013, her 16th birthday. "They thought that the bullets would silence us, but they failed," she said. "And then, out of that silence, came thousands of voices."
Malala was one of seven people featured on the cover of Time magazine&#39;s 100 most influential people edition in April 2013.
Malala was one of seven people featured on the cover of Time magazine's 100 most influential people edition in April 2013.
Malala returns to school at Edgbaston High School for Girls in Birmingham, England, on March 19, 2013. She said she had &quot;achieved her dream.&quot;
Malala returns to school at Edgbaston High School for Girls in Birmingham, England, on March 19, 2013. She said she had "achieved her dream."
Malala recovers after receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on October 19, 2012. Doctors covered the large hole in her skull with a titanium plate. The teen suffered no major brain or nerve damage, and she even kept the piece of her skull that was removed as a souvenir of her fight.
Malala recovers after receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on October 19, 2012. Doctors covered the large hole in her skull with a titanium plate. The teen suffered no major brain or nerve damage, and she even kept the piece of her skull that was removed as a souvenir of her fight.
Pakistani hospital workers carry Malala on a stretcher on October 9, 2012, after she was shot in the head and neck by the Taliban in Mingora, Pakistan.
Pakistani hospital workers carry Malala on a stretcher on October 9, 2012, after she was shot in the head and neck by the Taliban in Mingora, Pakistan.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (CNN)How would you try to balance traveling to give speeches and meeting world leaders, while simultaneously preparing for exams at the age of 19?

That's exactly what Malala Yousafzai faces.
Known as the girl who was shot by the Taliban for speaking out against them, the Pakistani activist for female education and youngest Nobel Prize laureate has become a household name.
    During a Facebook live interview with CNN in Sharjah, UAE, Yousafzai stressed the importance of the international community in standing up to injustice -- referring to the dire situation in the Iraqi city of Mosul and the kidnapped Chibok girls of Nigeria.
    "It is the Muslim people who are affected the most ... So they need to unite and they need to join hands ... along with other countries for peace."
    Connection with suffering children

    Despite multiple efforts, Yousafzai has not been able to return to Pakistan, although it is her ultimate dream to continue her campaign there. "I'm hoping in the future, very soon I will go back ... This is where I started and this is where I want to continue, to make sure every girl in Pakistan gets quality education."
    Malala's journey from near death to the Nobel Peace Prize
    She admits it's a challenge to continue this balancing act of being a global campaigner and trying to be a regular high school student. But her motivation stems from knowing what it feels like to be banned from school and fighting extremism, she added.
    Malala and &#39;Syrian Malala,&#39; Muzoon, on right to education
    Malala and 'Syrian Malala,' Muzoon, on right to education

    This has contributed to her connection with children who are suffering in places such as Syria, Iraq and the Palestinian territories. "You should stand for what is right in your heart and you should not be silent," she said.
    Being encouraged by her father to stand up for women around the world, Yousafzai understands the importance of teaching boys the value of a woman in society. "If my father would not have allowed me or encouraged me to speak, I would not have been able to be here. So men's role is crucial."
    She had a final thought on the upcoming US election -- admitting that she would love to see Hillary Clinton as President of the United States. She said she hoped to see more women in power and in leadership roles across the world.