The week in 32 photos

A Persian cat rests during a cat show in Istanbul on Sunday, October 16.
Tourists cover themselves with Dead Sea mud at a resort in Neve Zohar, Israel, on Saturday, October 15. The mud is rich in minerals and said to be good for the skin.
A sculpture by Maurizio Cattelan is seen at the Paris Mint museum before the opening of his exhibition "Not Afraid of Love" on Monday, October 17.
A Soyuz rocket blasts off at Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on Wednesday, October 19. The rocket carried two Russian cosmonauts and one American astronaut to the International Space Station, where they will spend four months.
Britain's Prince William sits in a BAC Mono car at the National Graphene Institute in Manchester, England, on Friday, October 14.
Mariela Flores, who is visually impaired, is crowned one of two Miss Jacha Uru ("Great Day") during a pageant in La Paz, Bolivia, on Friday, October 14. The pageant was organized by the families of people with disabilities.
Military personnel carry an American flag before Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday, October 18.
A passenger jet passes over a house as it prepares to land at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday, October 17. The British government is considering whether to approve a third runway at Heathrow.
Fans dressed as "Star Wars" characters Darth Vader and Chewbacca use the bathroom during a film festival in Antalya, Turkey, on Monday, October 17.
Men in Battle, England, prepare to re-enact the Battle of Hastings on Saturday, October 15. King William's victory in 1066 marked the beginning of the Norman conquest.
Workers clean the windows of "The Cloud," a new convention center in Rome on Wednesday, October 19.
Azalea, a 19-year-old chimpanzee, smokes a cigarette Wednesday, October 19, at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea. Zoo officials said she smokes about a pack a day but doesn't inhale.
Honduran soldiers parachute during a training exercise in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Saturday, October 15.
People in Beirut, Lebanon, carry the coffin of Hatem Hamadi, a Hezbollah commander killed in Syria, on Tuesday, October 18.
A makeshift migrant camp near Calais, France, is seen from above on Monday, October 17. The camp is expected to be closed in the coming weeks, with some migrants being deported and others relocated.
Spider webs cover a mannequin at a factory in Ampang, Malaysia, on Monday, October 17. The factory produces five to 10 mannequins a day.
Air Force One knocks the hat off Air Force Col. Christopher M. Thompson as it leaves Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday, October 20.
A puppy drinks milk before an animal blessing ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday, October 15.
Hundreds of sea lions rest near the port of Callao, Peru, on Friday, October 14.
Police in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, arrest opposition leader Aboudramane Sangare, at center with the glasses, during a protest over a new proposed constitution on Thursday, October 20.
A runner is reflected on a pond in Pamplona, Spain, on Wednesday, October 19.
People watch a soccer match between refugee camps in northern Greece on Friday, October 14.
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army cheer as they battle ISIS on the outskirts of Dabiq, Syria, on Saturday, October 15.
The Red Arrows, the aerobatic team of Britain's Royal Air Force, fly over the Marina Barrage in Singapore on Tuesday, October 18.