The week in 32 photos

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton gestures to the crowd after the final presidential debate, which took place Wednesday, October 19, in Las Vegas. There was no handshake between her and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near the town of Bashiqa, Iraq, on Thursday, October 20. An Iraqi-led offensive is underway to reclaim the largest region of the country under ISIS control. The coalition against ISIS includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.

A Persian cat rests during a cat show in Istanbul on Sunday, October 16.

A 12-year-old girl reads the Bible in her school's classroom in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Sunday, October 16. She and other locals took refuge in the school after Hurricane Matthew destroyed their homes in the village of Mersan.

Tourists cover themselves with Dead Sea mud at a resort in Neve Zohar, Israel, on Saturday, October 15. The mud is rich in minerals and said to be good for the skin.

Attorney Gloria Allred, left, holds a news conference with Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who has accused Donald Trump of grabbing her breast and kissing her aggressively in 2007. The presidential candidate disputed Zervos' allegations in a statement on Friday, October 14. "When Gloria Allred is given the same weighting on national television as the president of the United States, and unfounded accusations are treated as fact, with reporters throwing due diligence and fact-finding to the side in a rush to file their stories first, it's evident that we truly are living in a broken system," Trump said. At a rally that day in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump called himself a "victim" as more women continued to come forward accusing him of sexual assault and harassment. "I am a victim of one of the great political smear campaigns in the history of our country," he said.

A sculpture by Maurizio Cattelan is seen at the Paris Mint museum before the opening of his exhibition "Not Afraid of Love" on Monday, October 17.

A Soyuz rocket blasts off at Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on Wednesday, October 19. The rocket carried two Russian cosmonauts and one American astronaut to the International Space Station, where they will spend four months.

Anti-American protests outside the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines, ended violently when a police van repeatedly plowed into the crowd on Wednesday, October 19. Twelve people were injured and 29 were arrested, police told CNN.

Britain's Prince William sits in a BAC Mono car at the National Graphene Institute in Manchester, England, on Friday, October 14.

Mariela Flores, who is visually impaired, is crowned one of two Miss Jacha Uru ("Great Day") during a pageant in La Paz, Bolivia, on Friday, October 14. The pageant was organized by the families of people with disabilities.

Military personnel carry an American flag before Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday, October 18.

A passenger jet passes over a house as it prepares to land at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday, October 17. The British government is considering whether to approve a third runway at Heathrow.

Fans dressed as "Star Wars" characters Darth Vader and Chewbacca use the bathroom during a film festival in Antalya, Turkey, on Monday, October 17.

Men in Battle, England, prepare to re-enact the Battle of Hastings on Saturday, October 15. King William's victory in 1066 marked the beginning of the Norman conquest.

Workers clean the windows of "The Cloud," a new convention center in Rome on Wednesday, October 19.

Azalea, a 19-year-old chimpanzee, smokes a cigarette Wednesday, October 19, at the Central Zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea. Zoo officials said she smokes about a pack a day but doesn't inhale.

Honduran soldiers parachute during a training exercise in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Saturday, October 15.

People in Beirut, Lebanon, carry the coffin of Hatem Hamadi, a Hezbollah commander killed in Syria, on Tuesday, October 18.

A makeshift migrant camp near Calais, France, is seen from above on Monday, October 17. The camp is expected to be closed in the coming weeks, with some migrants being deported and others relocated.

Spider webs cover a mannequin at a factory in Ampang, Malaysia, on Monday, October 17. The factory produces five to 10 mannequins a day.

Air Force One knocks the hat off Air Force Col. Christopher M. Thompson as it leaves Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday, October 20.

A puppy drinks milk before an animal blessing ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday, October 15.

Hundreds of sea lions rest near the port of Callao, Peru, on Friday, October 14.

Police in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, arrest opposition leader Aboudramane Sangare, at center with the glasses, during a protest over a new proposed constitution on Thursday, October 20.

A woman looks over protesters with umbrellas during a demonstration in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, October 19. Thousands of people wearing black clothes braved torrential rain to protest the rape and killing of 16-year-old Lucia Perez, who was abducted outside her school in Mar del Plata on October 8. Protesters called the protest Black Wednesday and turned it into a day to demand an end to violence against women nationwide.

A runner is reflected on a pond in Pamplona, Spain, on Wednesday, October 19.

People watch a soccer match between refugee camps in northern Greece on Friday, October 14.

Joybin Marayo salvages metal from a damaged boat that was washed ashore by Typhoon Haima in Manila, Philippines. Haima, the second typhoon to hit the Philippines in less than a week, made landfall on Wednesday, October 19.

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army cheer as they battle ISIS on the outskirts of Dabiq, Syria, on Saturday, October 15.

The Red Arrows, the aerobatic team of Britain's Royal Air Force, fly over the Marina Barrage in Singapore on Tuesday, October 18.