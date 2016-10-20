Postal worker is caught on video dumping bin after bin of mail in the woods

Story highlights Postal service says the man in the video is a part-time employee

It took postal workers more than two hours to get all the mail out of the woods

(CNN) Waiting for the mailman to bring you something? Well, you might be waiting awhile for it if you live in one Atlanta suburb.

A woman videotaped a US Postal Service worker earlier this week dumping bin after bin of mail in the woods behind her subdivision in Decatur, Georgia.

"I sat there and recorded for about 5 minutes. And he continued to just grab more mail and continued to just toss it over the fence," Kellie Campbell told CNN affiliate WSB . Campbell said the man even took a short break to rest before finishing and driving off.

The postal service sent five investigators over to pick up the discarded mail Wednesday. It took them more than two hours to get it all out of the woods. The USPS has started an investigation.

'Very disrespectful'

