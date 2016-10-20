Story highlights Laquan McDonald anniversary brings renewed calls for Chicago mayor to resign

(CNN) Two years have passed since a Chicago police officer shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, leading to reforms and fueling national conversation about police use of deadly force.

Time has not dulled the pain of his death to his family or quelled the community's cries for justice.

Activists marked the second anniversary of McDonald's shooting on Thursday with renewed calls to terminate the officers involved and to recall Mayor Rahm Emanuel, followed by an evening vigil outside the Chicago Police Department.

Amid continued criticism of his handling of the shooting, even Emanuel acknowledged its impact.

"His death was a wake-up call for our city on an issue that has challenged the city for decades, and brought a renewed commitment to a public conversation about policing and community relations."