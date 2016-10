Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

'I will keep you in suspense'

Donald Trump has thumbed his nose at pretty much every known political tradition during this wacky campaign, so should we really be surprised that he refused to say whether he'll accept the election results if he loses? Republicans were horrified . CNN analyst Van Jones said, " You can't polish this turd ." And Trump's campaign manager, pressed for an answer, ran away

And the winner is ...

The man of the hour

Fox News' Chris Wallace earned major props as moderator. He focused on substantive issues and kept the candidates in line "like a veteran teacher monitoring detention hall," Stephen King tweeted . (Yeah, that Stephen King.) Trump and Clinton seemed to like his work too. At least they shook his hand.

Lies, damned lies and half truths

Sexual assault accusations against Trump debunked? False. Clinton's tax plan not adding a penny to the federal debt? False. Trump encouraging the Russians to hack the US? True. Clinton's stat about 33,000 gun deaths annually? Misleading. Here's a full list of last night's whoppers . Warning: It'll take you a good 20 minutes to get through them all.

Quick hits:

Air raid

Judging the judge

A Montana judge is catching heat after he sentenced a man who repeatedly raped his 12-year-old daughter to just 60 days in jail.

Lost in space

The European Space Agency wishes Schiaparelli would phone home. The spacecraft hasn't been heard from since it tried to land on Mars.

Failure to launch

North Korea appears to have failed again while trying to launch a missile this morning. That's two failures in a week.

Top of the world

For the first time in almost 20 years, the Cleveland Indians are headed to the World Series . They beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 to win the ALCS.

Birds in the sky, you know how I feel

Daniel the duck is an emotional therapy animal and often flies with his owner. Of course, he gets the window seat.