Who will be the Top 10 CNN Heroes for 2016?

(CNN)For the last decade, CNN Heroes has recognized everyday people doing extraordinary things to help their communities.
The causes they support vary as much as their backgrounds, but they have all dedicated their lives to changing the world.
CNN's Anderson Cooper will reveal this year's Top 10 CNN Heroes on Wednesday during the 8 a.m. ET hour of "New Day."
Each will receive a $10,000 cash prize, and their efforts will be highlighted on "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute," a global broadcast event on Sunday, December 11. The 10th annual show, hosted by Cooper, will be aired live from New York's American Museum of Natural History.
The Heroes were nominated by the public, and you can vote for your favorite Hero via email, Facebook and Twitter, starting October 26. The CNN Hero with the most votes will be named "CNN Hero of the Year" during the All-Star Tribute and receive an additional $100,000 for his or her cause.
Maggie Doyne, the 2015 CNN Hero of the Year, created a nonprofit home and school to help children in Nepal suffering the effects of civil war.
"If you had told me when I turned 18 that I was going to be the mom of 50 kids, I would have told you that you were totally crazy. And I am. And to my kids, I love you so much. Don't ever forget how much I love you," Doyne said after being named CNN Hero of the Year.
Doyne explained during the 2015 tribute ceremony that everyone can be a hero.
"And to all of you in this room and who are watching, please, please remember that we have the power to create the world that we want to live in, just as we want it. And that's what all the Heroes here have done tonight."