Who will be the Top 10 CNN Heroes for 2016?

(CNN) For the last decade, CNN Heroes has recognized everyday people doing extraordinary things to help their communities.

The causes they support vary as much as their backgrounds, but they have all dedicated their lives to changing the world.

CNN's Anderson Cooper will reveal this year's Top 10 CNN Heroes on Wednesday during the 8 a.m. ET hour of " New Day ."

Each will receive a $10,000 cash prize, and their efforts will be highlighted on "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute," a global broadcast event on Sunday, December 11. The 10th annual show, hosted by Cooper, will be aired live from New York's American Museum of Natural History.

The Heroes were nominated by the public, and you can vote for your favorite Hero via email, Facebook and Twitter, starting October 26. The CNN Hero with the most votes will be named "CNN Hero of the Year" during the All-Star Tribute and receive an additional $100,000 for his or her cause.

