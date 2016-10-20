Story highlights Ningyo dolls are created in and around Japan's coastal city of Fukuoka

Small band of skilled artisans keeping ningyo industry alive

(CNN) Craftsmen from many regions of Japan are noted for their hand-made dolls, but Hakata dolls -- known locally as "ningyo" -- are perhaps the most famous.

With production based in and around Fukuoka, a coastal city on the southern Japanese island of Kyushu, these pint-sized pieces of art have a long and evolutionary history.

"Production of Hakata dolls supposedly started in the early 17th century," explains Harry Sargant of Inside Japan, a British company that organizes tours of Fukuoka.

"A lowly roof tile craftsman called Souhichi Masaki is said to have begun making basic ceramic dolls, which were then copied by other craftsmen. Over time they became increasingly sophisticated and colorful."

The largest city on Kyushu, Fukuoka is actually two cities -- Fukuoka and Hakata -- rolled into one.

