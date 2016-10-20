Breaking News

Rafael Nadal: Spanish tennis star ends season due to injury

Updated 1:55 PM ET, Thu October 20, 2016

"Mallorca and Manacor is my life," says Rafa Nadal, who has had a mixed 2016 on the court. He enjoyed a successful Olympics but he's struggled with injury and form for much of the season.
However, off the court Nadal is bringing one of his long-term goals into fruition.
The tennis star is launching an academy near his hometown of Manacor on the island of Mallorca.
However, off the court Nadal is bringing one of his long-term goals into fruition.
It is laid out across 40,000 square meters of land outside Manacor.
More than 4,000 people attended the center's open day in September.
Nadal's uncle Toni, the academy's head coach, gave tips to kids on the open day.
The 14-time grand slam champion says he wants to leave a legacy in his hometown.
It is laid out across 40,000 square meters of land outside Manacor.
Nadal's image is a common sight around Manacor.
His name is famous on the island -- though this street in Manacor was not named after him.
More than 4,000 people attended the center's open day in September.
Nadal with friends during the ceremony in Palma.
Nadal's uncle Toni, the academy's head coach, gave tips to kids on the open day.
Manacor is known for its pottery, furniture and textiles.
It was dependent on agriculture until the introduction of a railway line in the late 1800s.
Its most famous church, Nostra Senyora dels Dolors, was built on a site that has housed religious temples since the Mallorcan conquest of King Jaume I in the 13th century.
Unlike the island's glitzy tourist resorts, Manacor is more reflective of everyday Spanish culture.
Nadal&#39;s image is a common sight around Manacor.
Nadal's image is a common sight around Manacor.
While inland Manacor is famous for its pearl refining industry, Porto Cristo still retains some of its fishing village heritage.
Its beaches are quieter than tourist meccas such as Palma and Magaluf on the other side of the island.
The capital Palma is a big attraction for package tourists.
Nadal poses next to a painting depicting himself during a ceremony in Palma where he received the title of "Favorite Son of Mallorca" in December 2014.
Nadal with friends during the ceremony in Palma.
Nadal with friends during the ceremony in Palma.
Manacor, the second-largest town on the Spanish island with a population of around 40,000, is a thriving industrial center.
Manacor, the second-largest town on the Spanish island with a population of around 40,000, is a thriving industrial center.
Manacor is known for its pottery, furniture and textiles.
Manacor is known for its pottery, furniture and textiles.
It was dependent on agriculture until the introduction of a railway line in the late 1800s.
It was dependent on agriculture until the introduction of a railway line in the late 1800s.
Its most famous church, Nostra Senyora dels Dolors, was built on a site that has housed religious temples since the Mallorcan conquest of King Jaume I in the 13th century.
Its most famous church, Nostra Senyora dels Dolors, was built on a site that has housed religious temples since the Mallorcan conquest of King Jaume I in the 13th century.
Unlike the island&#39;s glitzy tourist resorts, Manacor is more reflective of everyday Spanish culture.
Unlike the island's glitzy tourist resorts, Manacor is more reflective of everyday Spanish culture.
Nadal reportedly&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.mypremiumeurope.com/travel-news/spain/rafael-nadal-mallorca.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; bought a €4 million ($4.4 million) coastal villa&lt;/a&gt; in nearby Porto Cristo in 2013.
Nadal reportedly bought a €4 million ($4.4 million) coastal villa in nearby Porto Cristo in 2013.
The local marina is located in one of Porto Cristo&#39;s sheltered coves, and can hold more than 200 berths.
The local marina is located in one of Porto Cristo's sheltered coves, and can hold more than 200 berths.
While inland Manacor is famous for its pearl refining industry, Porto Cristo still retains some of its fishing village heritage.
While inland Manacor is famous for its pearl refining industry, Porto Cristo still retains some of its fishing village heritage.
Its beaches are quieter than tourist meccas such as Palma and Magaluf on the other side of the island.
Its beaches are quieter than tourist meccas such as Palma and Magaluf on the other side of the island.
The capital Palma is a big attraction for package tourists.
The capital Palma is a big attraction for package tourists.
manacor cars parked
Story highlights

  • Rafael Nadal ends 2016 season
  • Cites left wrist injury as cause

(CNN)Rafael Nadal has prematurely ended his 2016 season in a bid to fully recover from a wrist injury that has hindered him this year.

The Spaniard had been due to compete in next week's Swiss Indoors Basel, where he was beaten by Roger Federer in last year's final, and the season-ending World Tour Finals in November.
    Nadal has been suffering problems with his left wrist since May when he pulled out of the French Open in the first week. He then tried to accelerate his recovery in an attempt to be fit in time for Rio 2016, where he won a gold medal with Marc Lopez in the doubles.
    However, another complication in the same wrist has now forced him to focus on being fit for the start of 2017.
    "It is no secret that I arrived to the Olympic Games short of preparation and not fully recovered, but the goal was to compete and win a medal for Spain," Nadal said in a statement Thursday.
    "This forced recovery has caused me pain since then and now I am forced to stop and start preparing the 2017 season.
    Read: 'Humble gladiator' Nadal to teach the secrets of his tennis success
    "I am very saddened for not being able to play next week in Basel since I have a great memory of the tournament and the final played against Roger Federer last year.
    "I won't be able to compete either in Paris-Bercy, where the crowds and the FFT staff has always treated me so well. Now it is time to rest and start preparing intensively the 2017 season."
    Read: Federer and Nadal BOTH outside top four
    After puling out of the French Open before his third-round match against Marcel Granollers, the wrist injury also forced the 30-year-old to miss Wimbledon.
    Nadal won two ATP titles in 2016 although he struggled in the season's grand slams, reaching the fourth round of the US Open and losing in the first round of the Australian Open -- - only the second time in his career he had lost in the first round of a major.
    Read: Controversial Nick Kyrgios skips tennis tournament to play NBA game
    And in his haste to be ready for the Olympics, he suffered fluid build-up in the bone in his wrist.